For the Flyers' veterans, the playoff return 'means everything'

Everyone inside Xfinity Mobile Arena was breathing much easier on Tuesday night.

There was no more wondering, and no more scoreboard watching. The Flyers already had their playoff spot clinched with the 3-2 shootout win over the Hurricanes the night before.

For just a game, the veterans, finally, could take a breather, while a lineup of youngsters, bottom-line grinders, and first-timers took down the Montreal Canadiens, 4-2, for the 82nd and final regular-season game, all while the new reality was still setting in.

The Flyers really are going back to the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

In a few days' time, they'll be headed to Pittsburgh to begin the first-round series against the rival Penguins, and sometime next week, for the first time in eight years, there will finally be a postseason hockey game in South Philadelphia.

"It means everything," Nick Seeler said a couple of hours before puck drop on Tuesday.

In so many ways.

For the 32-year-old, it's the payoff to his past five years in Philadelphia. The defenseman revitalized his career as a hard-working, stay-at-home shot blocker when he first signed with the Flyers back in 2021, which gradually earned him a steady spot in the lineup and long-term stability that never existed for him in Minnesota or Chicago.

His own success, though, went hand-in-hand with some lean years for the team on the whole.

But now, it's all clicked, or at least enough of it did for the Flyers to take this first step back into the postseason.

"We worked so hard to have that opportunity and crawl and climb our way back into the playoff picture," Seeler said. "It was just important hockey games the last month, like you could see the whole group coming together...

"And there was a buzz in the city. You could feel it, especially last night."

And in so many ways.

Terrence Lee/Imagn Images Terrence Lee/Imagn Images Nick Seeler (left) is one of the veterans the Flyers are leaning on to guide a youth movement that includes Denver Barkey (right).



Philadelphia, slowly but surely, picked up on a young team putting the pieces of something special together, and started loading up Xfinity Mobile Arena again, waiting to fully embrace them when that last piece fit.

It's pretty unknown ground to Seeler, who has only ever played five playoff games before with the Wild way back in 2018.

But it's wholly unknown territory for Trevor Zegras and Jamie Drysdale, who never made it going back to Anaheim; Matvei Michkov, Tyson Foerster, Noah Cates, and Porter Martone as the key in-house pieces; and through a lot of dark years in Buffalo and then straight into Philadelphia (13 in total), Rasmus Ristolainen.

Then there are the guys who have been here the longest, as Seeler went on to note.

Sean Couturier has been here forever. So have Travis Sanheim and Travis Konecny.

They're the only three active Flyers who know what it's like to skate in a playoff game in Philadelphia, with all of them being in the building for that last Game 6 defeat to Pittsburgh that closed out that series.

"It's been a while waiting," Couturier cracked with a smile.

But considering everything that's happened in the years since, that can feel like an understatement.

The Flyers made the playoffs again in 2020, but that was in the Toronto COVID bubble, isolated from the rest of the world.

That era of the team crumbled coming out of it, Couturier suffered a series of back issues that would go on to cost him nearly two years of his career, and by the time he came back, former teammate Danny Brière had become the Flyers' general manager and had enacted a long-term rebuild that made it clear that the idea of returning to the playoffs would still be quite a while away.

Brière, though, sold the vision. And Couturier, as the emerging captain, understood it. He wanted to stick around and gut it out.

"Obviously, I think two years ago, we were in a good spot. You kind of wish we would have maybe done a move to help," Couturier said, calling back to the Flyers' burnout and missing out on the playoffs back in the 2023-24 season, which was the product of a surprise push that never moved Brière off his plan. "But at the same time, I kind of understand the process, and I agreed from the beginning, we kind of needed somewhat of a rebuild, get some assets, get some draft picks, and build some prospects.

"We were, for a lot of years, kind of in the middle, competing hard. We had some good teams. We were just kind of always missing a little something to get to that next level. So I think it was maybe time to kind of take step back and rebuild...But yeah, I'm just glad with how everything's going honestly.

"Through the ups and downs, here we are today, just trying to live in the moment and enjoy it."

They're slowly starting to get ready for Pittsburgh, too, and anticipating what the actual Philadelphia playoff crowd is going to be like once it's their turn to come back home.

"I've told them. It's wild," Couturier said. "I think the last couple weeks, we felt the atmosphere in the building kind of take another level. But I keep kind of reminding them that it's really nothing compared to the playoffs in Philly.

"Everyone in orange, ready for warmups, everyone's there in their seats and ready to go, screaming, getting under the other team's skin a little bit at times...It's a lot of fun. There's a lot of passion in the building. I'm excited for our group."

In so many ways.

Kyle Ross/Imagn Images The Flyers made it.

SIGN UP HERE to receive the PhillyVoice Sports newsletter

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports