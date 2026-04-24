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April 24, 2026

Ticket prices for the Flyers' playoff game Saturday rival the cost to attend last year's Stanley Cup Final

The asking price for standing room-only tickets is more than $400. Want a seat? Expect to pay at least $500.

Molly McVety
By Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff
Entertainment Flyers
Flyers Playoffs tickets Molly McVety/PhillyVoice

Secondary market ticket prices for the Flyers' playoff game Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins are comparable to those paid to attend the 2025 Stanley Cup Final, TickPick says.

The Flyers are one win away from advancing to the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs for the first time in 14 years. The price to get into Saturday's game in Philadelphia is so high that it mirrors the cost to attend last year's Stanley Cup Finals. 

Tickets to the Flyers' fourth — and potentially final — playoff game against the Pittsburgh Penguins start at $431 on the secondary market, as of Friday morning. It's Flyers' most expensive home game on record, according to TickPick, a secondary ticket marketplace. 

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The cheapest standing room-only ticket to Game 4 was listed at $431 on TickPick on Friday morning. The asking price was $449 on SeatGeek, $463 on StubHub and $483 on Ticketmaster. The least expensive seats ranged from $507 to $579 on the four ticketing platforms. 

Before their playoff run, Flyers tickets averaged around $211 on TickPick, the company said. Tickets to Wednesday's game averaged $328.

"We have never seen demand like this for a Flyers home game," Kyle Zorn, director of content for TickPick, said in a statement Thursday. "To put this game in perspective, we were selling tickets to Game 1 of the Stanley Cup (Final) 48 hours from the game for less than the price to attend Game 4 in Philly on Saturday."

The cheapest ticket sold on TickPick for Game 1 of the 2025 Stanley Cup Final in Edmonton was $435, the company said. 

Ticket prices have dipped slightly since Zorn commented Thursday. At that time, the get-in price on TickPick was $469. 

This is the Flyers' first playoff run since the 2019-20, when their postseason games were played in an empty arena in Toronto due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Prior to their 5-2 win Wednesday at Xfinity Mobile Arena, their last home playoff game came in 2018.

This year's playoff appearance was unexpected; the Flyers' odds of making the postseason were just 3.8% in mid-March. But they defied those odds and have taken a commanding, 3-0 lead over their division rivals.

Philly loves its underdogs, and the possibility of sweeping the hated Penguins was bound to increase prices. But the demand for Flyers tickets is more commonly seen with Philly's other teams, TickPick spokesperson Jason Berkowitz said.

"This level of surge is rare," Berkowitz said. "Most fans didn't price in the possibility of a sweep and the Flyers' long playoff drought is adding fuel. … Both the Eagles and Phillies have consistently landed in the upper tier for average purchase price over the past few years."

As for the Penguins, they're on the brink of elimination. If ticket prices are any indication, fans aren't feeling optimistic of a comeback. Zorn said demand has "plummeted" since the start of the series, with the cheapest price for a seat in PPG Paints Arena for a potential Game 5 having dropped from $225 to $88 as of Thursday night.

Molly McVety

Molly McVety
PhillyVoice Staff

molly@phillyvoice.com

Read more Entertainment Flyers Philadelphia Xfinity Mobile Arena Tickets Stanley Cup Playoffs

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