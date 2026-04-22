Why traffic for Flyers and Sixers playoff games will be even worse than usual

Construction on a pair of Interstate 95 ramps in South Philadelphia will cause traffic disruptions in the vicinity of the Sports Complex over the next month during a packed schedule for the Flyers, Sixers and Phillies.

PennDOT is working on the I-95 North entrance ramp from Front Street at Packer Avenue to I-95 North and the exit ramp from I-95 South to Packer Avenue at Front Street. Both will be closed and detoured 24/7 — with a few exceptions — through May 21. The work is part of a $56.1 million project that includes repairs, road widening and other improvements.

The Front Street ramps near Packer Avenue are widely used by fans coming and going from the Sports Complex, which tends to get the heaviest traffic at the Broad Street exit right next to the stadiums.

Xfinity Mobile Arena, which will host Flyers and Sixers home playoff games each of the next four nights, put out an advisory for fans to account for extra travel time. Motorists should expect increased traffic at the Broad Street exit.

Fans heading southbound on I-95 are encouraged to use the Columbus Boulevard exit to access the Sports Complex. Those heading northbound are encouraged to use the Penrose Avenue/Platt Bridge exit.

During the closure, motorists on Front Street will be directed to use Oregon Avenue and turn left onto Columbus Boulevard to access the ramp to northbound I-95. Southbound I-95 motorists will be directed to exit right at Broad Street and turn right onto Packer Avenue to access Front Street.

In addition to the Flyers and Sixers playoff slates, the Phillies have several upcoming home series that coincide with PennDOT's work.

PennDOT spokesperson Brad Rudolph said Wednesday that the impacted exits could be partially opened to traffic on days when there are two or more events at the Sports Complex. The Flyers play at 8 p.m. Saturday, coinciding with the Supercross Championship at Lincoln Financial Field. When there are high-volume events like this, PennDOT may open the ramps to allow one lane of traffic to pass for two hours before and two hours after the events.

"We don't really know how the playoff schedule is going to shake out," Rudolph said. "We'll look for other opportunities. If there's something at the Linc or something nearby in the Sports Complex, in addition to Xfinity Mobile Arena, maybe the Phillies, we'll look for opportunities to open it."



The project involves repairs to deteriorated bridge decks and other supporting structures. PennDOT will also install new roadway lighting and repaint street sign structures.