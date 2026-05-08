The Flyers' biggest flaws caught up to them

The Flyers' locker room carried the despondent kind of quiet for a team at wits' end.

They had just melted down in front of their home crowd to the Carolina Hurricanes, 4-1, leaving them in a 3-0 series hole to put what's become their breakout season on the brink in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

And they knew why.

What would ultimately cost them, if and when, had been staring them in the face all season. It just took a juggernaut in the top-seeded Hurricanes to fully make them pay for it.

The lack of finish on their scoring chances left them nowhere.

The Flyers skated out of the gate with energy, but Travis Konecny had an early breakaway stopped, Porter Martone rang a shot off the post, and then the rookie got another look, but went for one extra move and a pass over to Alex Bump that Carolina goaltender Frederik Andersen read and sealed way.

When it came to the Flyers having the puck after that, it was like trying to jam a square peg through a round hole.

Then there was the power play. That completely crushed them.

It went 0-for-5 on Thursday night, and had become so inept that even getting a single shot on goal would've been considered a victory.

Through the series with Carolina, the Flyers are 1-for-16 with a man advantage.

Going back to the first round against Pittsburgh, they're 3-33 in the playoffs, and for the regular season, they sat with the NHL's worst success rate at 15.7 percent.

Worse yet, it became the backbreaker.

Taylor Hall went to the box for boarding late in the second period after he stapled a downed and vulnerable Travis Sanheim into the boards.

Quickly after, Jamie Drysdale pinched down on a puck coming back to him in the offensive zone, but then had it knocked away by a diving Jordan Martinook, which sprung a Carolina rush up the ice and Jalen Chatfield's go-ahead goal shorthanded.

Xfinity Mobile Arena went hush, and the Flyers looked at wits' end, as frustration gradually boiled over, the scrums between whistles grew angrier, and the list of penalties leaving them began to overwhelm.

They left the ice to a mix of empty seats and echoing boos from the fans who elected to stay once it was over, then sat in the locker room with that bitter quiet, coming to grips with the realization that they're down to their last chance, but with no real answers to put toward it.

"If I had an answer, I'm sure we'd be better," captain Sean Couturier said of the power play afterward. "We're gonna keep working on it, I guess, and try to improve it."

But it might be too late now, and really, they had to have known, at some point, that their power play failures were going to catch up to them. That lack of scoring finish, too.

Carolina, who stands as probably the most complete team out of the Eastern Conference playoff field, brought them to the forefront.

And now the Flyers are at wits' end, with the even-strength defensive play that they've prided themselves on down the stretch and Dan Vladar's excellent goaltending behind it, not able to compensate for those glaring deficiencies anymore.

Now it's about trying to find some kind of way – any last gasp – to stave off a sweep with Game 4 on Saturday night, in the face of a playoff powerhouse and their own fatal flaws.

"We got one more chance at this," Sanheim said. "We're gonna put our best foot forward Saturday, and show up and play."

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