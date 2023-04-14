Flyers rumors: Could Ron Hextall return to the front office?

Former Flyers general manager Ron Hextall was fired by the Pittsburgh Penguins on Friday after two years as their GM. Hextall, despite his great playing career in Philly, left the fan base sour as the Flyers struggled to remain relevant during his four years leading their front office.

The Flyers, of course, are in the midst of restructuring their front office as well, following Chuck Fletcher's firing and the appointment of Danny Brière as interim GM. A new report from AHL journalist Tony Androckitis suggests that there's a chance that Hextall could return to the Flyers organization:

It would be safe to assume this would not be as the team's general manager or president of hockey operations, given his flameouts both in Philly and Pittsburgh, two marquee franchises that have been lagging as of late. I imagine that if a reunion did come to fruition, it would have to be in an assistant GM or advisory role.

Flyers senior advisor Dean Lombardi, for what it's worth, had previously hired Hextall as the Kings' assistant GM in 2011 when Lombardi was Los Angeles' general manager.

Judging by the replies to Androckitis' tweet, Flyers fans, to the surprise of absolutely no one, are not taking the news well. And why would they? It would be the most Flyers move possible as they feign a rebuild and restructure for the same ol' nonsense.

