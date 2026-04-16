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April 16, 2026

The memories of postseasons past ignite the future in Flyers' playoff hype video

The old eras set the stage for this new one, as the Flyers get set to make their first postseason run in years.

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By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Flyers Stanley Cup Playoffs
Flyers-Playoffs-2026.jpg Kyle Ross/Imagn Images

Get ready for playoff hockey, Philadelphia.

It's on to the playoffs now. It's real.

The Flyers' regular season is over. They made it, after six long and arduous years, and now all the momentum is rolling quickly into Pittsburgh and just waiting for the first-round series to finally get back to Xfinity Mobile Arena so that Philadelphia can erupt over a hockey team again.

The Flyers being back is also feeding into memories of postseasons' past, setting the stage for this new team, led by rising stars Porter Martone, Matvei Michkov, and Trevor Zegras, to make entirely new ones.

That's the premise for the Flyers' Stanley Cup Playoff hype video, narrated by former goalie Brian Boucher, which was released early Thursday:


The old clips of Boucher, Mike Richards, Danny Brière, and on back to Keith Primeau, Eric Desjardins, Bobby Clarke and the late Bernie Parent, as they splice into the rollercoaster that was this season? Yeah, that'll get the adrenaline going, after it's been dormant for this team for so long.

And for the fans, who haven't rallied behind the Flyers like this in forever, Boucher's narration put it best:

"If you stepped away, welcome back.

"If you're new here, there's room for you.

"If you've been waiting, this is it. This is your moment, too.

"Believe again."

These Flyers gave you a reason to.

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Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Flyers Stanley Cup Playoffs Philadelphia Pittsburgh Penguins Trevor Zegras NHL Porter Martone Matvei Michkov Brian Boucher

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