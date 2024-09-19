Flyers training camp: How the players endured John Tortorella's notorius Day 1 skate

It's the signature of every John Tortorella-led training camp, and how every September in Voorhees has begun for the Flyers for the past three years now.

On Day 1, the yellow rope comes out and gets hooked between the two nets at the opposite ends of the rink, and the players skate laps around it...and skate...and skate...and skate, all the way up until they've got nothing left and have their legs about ready to give out from under them.

It's a test, a mental one as much as it is physical, as many returning Flyers have come to realize – three sets of eight laps around the length of the outstretched rope from end-to-end.

By the end, energy is completely spent, legs are heavy and straightened out, and guys are just relieved that it's finally over, while sometimes barely able to even glide anymore.

But the notorious skate serves a purpose, and garners perspective.

Here it is from the Flyers Training Center on Thursday, from Tortorella, veterans Sean Couturier, Erik Johnson, Scott Laughton, and Rasmus Ristolainen, and first-timer Jamie Drysdale after the skate was completed and they each took their turns with the media...

The reason

Tortorella has opened camp with the rope skate going back to his days in Tampa, and had no plans nor reason to change that now.

Tortorella: "It's year 3 with this coaching staff. I think they know. I think it's effective of what we do at this time of year because we hang it right over their head during the summer, right? We've got so many good athletes in our league, no one wants to be embarrassed in these skates, so they do the work. I think it's gotten better and better as we've done this year.

"There were some guys that struggled, but there weren't many people that didn't finish, and that's the key for me, was just making sure they finished the skate. A lot of people say 'He's an idiot! Doesn't have pucks on the ice!' This, that, the other thing...It's an effective way for me to judge where people are at and judge the camaraderie of what we're trying to do here."

The reactions

So how do players feel about the Day 1 skate going in, when they know it's coming and have an idea of what to expect, or none at all?

Couturier: "Leading up to it, you just want to get through it. I don't know...It's funny, it's physical, it's mental – probably a little more mental, honestly. I almost feel like I might have done better last year a little bit from just maybe better technique or whatever. I feel like I gassed myself a little bit there early, but I was good. It was a good day, I guess, to get out of the way."

Johnson: "It's difficult. We did a similar camp in Colorado because Jared Bednar was the minor league coach for the Blue Jackets organization, so he kind of took a lot of the stuff from Torts. We did six laps as opposed to the eight here. But it's very tough. I mean, if you're not in shape, you're going to be exposed pretty easily. So it's just as much of a physical grind as it's a mental grind for me.

"I think as an older guy (36), you kind of figure out how to be more efficient at times, but you still have to push yourself to the limits, and it's hard, no matter who you are and how many times you practice it, which we have a bunch in the summer. You go a little bit faster here because [Tortorella is] pushing you."

Drysdale: "I'd say it lived up to everything that I've heard about it. It was a grind. It was really hard, definitely a mental and physical battle. But I could say I left it out there, so that's nice, but yeah, it was real tough, for sure."

Ristolainen: "The more years you do it, you kind of know what to expect. Then the older you get, you know what your limits are and how much you can push yourself. So I feel like the more you do it, it's not easy, but it kind of gets a little bit easier at least.

Laughton: "This year was a little bit better for me. I didn't lock up on the second rep, so that was nice, kept the crossovers going, and yeah, I felt a lot better this year.

"I think it eats you up throughout the summer, and I think Torts knows it, that it's more of a mental grind. But that's what you're thinking about when you're [bag skating] yourself this summer, is getting ready for how strenuous this camp is and going through it. I'll tell you, it feels really good to be done and to get moving on here to play some real hockey."

The methods

Moreover, what are the methods and strategies guys take to make sure they can get to the finish line?

Tortorella: "No, no, no, no. There's no method. You go as hard as you can, as long as you can."

Laughton: "You dig in, and you try and find what's left of a speed pocket, I guess. It gets harder when the ice gets chewed up. [The coaches] move the nets to try and help you out. But I think that rope gets longer every year."

Johnson: "I think for me, you know, the bigger guys, I think you have longer strides, and you can kind of maybe get a little bit more glide here and there, but the ice gets chewed up pretty bad, and around the turns it's tough to get a lot of momentum.

"It's really tough no matter how you do it, but I was looking at some of the younger guys, like [Jett Luchanko] and they looked like they weren't even trying, and they were going really fast...Nonetheless, I think it was tough for them too."

Sometimes a push from a teammate like Travis Konecny when you're struggling helps, too.

Couturier: "Yeah, I got some help from TK. It was nice being in between him and [Brendan Furry], who's a really good skater also. It was a challenge, but overall, I think it was good to really get laps.



Ristolainen: "I just go balls out the first rep, and then see what happens after."

Even if it gets ugly.

Tortorella: I don't care what it looks like. I don't. I really don't give a s*** about the times. I just want you to finish the skate. I don't want you to give in.



The other side

The players don't and get through the skate. The last whistle sounds for their respective on-ice session. They're gassed, but they made it...

Drysdale: To be honest, there's a lot of mixed emotions out there. You're trying to catch your breath, your legs feel like stone, and it happens pretty quick, too. I'd say about three or four laps.

"But yeah, I think that's a pretty perfect example of just a mental battle. If you can get through that, it gives you some confidence moving forward. Everyone at camp has to do it. There's no getting out of it, so, in saying that, I think it also just brings you closer together, knowing everyone's done it.

"It sucks. You have to do it. But yeah, I'm sure, we'll talk about it, chat about it, and go from there."

Johnson: "It's a good mental, physical grind, and it sucks, but it's supposed to suck. I think that's why [Tortorella] does it. And I think the Flyers or whatever teams Torts has coached in the past, going into the season, they're in really good condition. I think that matters to start the season, so I think that'll be a good benefit for us, hopefully."

Laughton: "I think everyone, from what I heard, did a good job, and everyone was prepared. I think guys knew what to do this summer, and guys were hungry, and that's what you're looking for. And I think the young guys who haven't done it before got a nice welcome to camp, but they've been through rookie camp. I feel like if you go through rookie camp, it kind of helps you out a little bit playing those games and getting into game shape. So I thought they did a great job."



Couturier: "I mean, it's good bonding. You see everyone grinding through the pain. It's something to kind of build off Day 1."

And hopefully on to greater.

