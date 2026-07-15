Flyers get Trevor Zegras extension done, at four years and $36.5 million

Trevor Zegras is signed and taken care of.

The Flyers announced a four-year, $36.5 million contract extension for the 25-year-old center on Wednesday night, locking in Zegras as a core piece for the long haul. Zegras will carry a cap hit of $9.125 million per season.

Acquired from the Anaheim Ducks last summer in a pre-draft trade of former depth center Ryan Poehling and two picks (a 2025 second and 2026 fourth), Zegras arrived to Philadelphia and revitalized his career after injuries through the previous couple of years and a shift in the Ducks' trajectory left him lost in limbo.

Through 81 games last season, Zegras scored a career-best 26 goals and 67 points, with a mix of top-six caliber playmaking and some underrated strength on the puck that Flyers didn't have much of in the several years before.

That mix on the ice, combined with an easygoing personality that endeared him to the locker room and the city off of it, combined to make Zegras a critical piece toward a young Flyers team breaking through into the playoffs and then being able to take down the rival Pittsburgh Penguins in the first round.

It all got Philly to believe in the Flyers again, too, never more so than when Zegras fired in that first playoff goal in Game 3 against the Pens, with his teammates piled up and celebrating in the nearby penalty box, and with Xfinity Mobile Arena launched into a total frenzy.

Zegras went into the summer as an arbitration-eligible restricted free agent, but it became an immediate priority for general manager Danny Brière to ensure he stuck around.

Now $9.125 million per season through 2030, and under a rising salary cap that still leaves the Flyers with a lot of spending room to operate, will make it so.

Obviously, Zegras' extension follows the failed attempt from the Flyers to get star center Leo Carlsson out of Anaheim on a five-year, $90 million offer sheet that the Ducks ultimately matched.

That effort succeeding would've transformed the Flyers' center depth chart overnight, and maybe would've taken them from a new face in the playoff mix to a clear Stanley Cup contender much sooner than many would've expected.

Yet even so, the Flyers' center depth is still in a decent spot. It's just lacking that true gamebreaker on the top line.

Eric Hartline/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Eric Hartline/IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect Last season's Flyers run was Trevor Zegras' first look at playoff hockey.



But what's there can get the Flyers by as they continue to try and develop elsewhere around a young core, and until another chance at another star comes along.

Zegras came in and did a lot to help steady that picture, along with getting his own career back on the rails.

It was a perfect match between him and the Flyers, and now it will carry on for another four years.

“We're thrilled to have Trevor committed to our organization for the next four years,” Flyers general manager Danny Brière said in a statement released Wednesday night after the signing. “The growth he showed this past season, proving that he is the skilled player he entered the league as, reinforced our belief that he will be an impact player for the Flyers for the years to come. He's the type of player who can help take our team to the next level, and we're excited to continue building alongside him."

Zegras filed for arbitration earlier in the month, alongside defenseman and teammate Jamie Drysdale, who also entered the summer with an RFA status.

It was generally believed, though, that deals would get done well before any hearing, and that really, this was a means to shield from a potential retaliatory offer sheet in the wake of the pursuit of Carlsson.

Zegras is off the board now.

Drysdale should be up next.

Getting Ziggy with it. pic.twitter.com/vAaKiXUveZ — Philadelphia Flyers (@NHLFlyers) July 16, 2026

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