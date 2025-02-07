More Health:

February 07, 2025

Don't fall for foods advertised during NFL games, researchers warn

The average product shown in commercials contains nearly 40% of the sodium people should get in a day, a new study finds. Eating too much salt leads to high blood pressure.

courtenay harris bond
By Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff
Healthy Eating Sodium
NFL Food Commercials Phillip Goldsberry/UNSPLASH.COM

Foods advertised during NFL games are highly processed and heavy in sodium, new research shows. Eating too much salt can lead to high blood pressure and heart disease.

Watch what you eat – and be careful of eating what you watch – especially if it's food advertised during NFL games.

On average, food products touted on commercials during NFL games – the most-watched sporting events in the United States – make up nearly 40% of the recommended daily sodium intake, according to a study published last month in JAMA Network Open. These foods also are high in fat and calories.

MORE: Philly's cure rate for hepatitis C has risen to nearly 60% over the last decade

The effectiveness of these ads may be dangerous to viewers' health, especially for people with coronary artery disease, diabetes, high blood pressure and other chronic health conditions, because viewers may deviate from dietary recommendations based on the frequency of the ads, the researchers said. And combining these ads with the fact that football fans tend to sit for extended periods during games – which are played on three days each week during the NFL season – is a double-whammy for their health. 

For the study, researchers looked at commercials during 10 games between September and November 2023. About 10% of the advertisements were for food with sodium contents ranging from 220 milligrams to 1,872 milligrams, with a median of 910 milligrams. The American Heart Association recommends people limit their sodium intake to 2,300 milligrams per day, but says, ideally, they should eat no more than 1,500 milligrams. 

The average American eats easily surpasses those guidelines, consuming 3,400 milligrams per day. 

The body needs some sodium to function properly, but too much sodium raises blood pressure and increases the risk of heart disease and stroke. Together, these conditions kill more Americans than any other cause. More than 700,000 people died of heart disease in 2022. That accounted for about 1 in 5 deaths in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The researchers said clinicians should counsel people with high blood pressure, diabetes and cardiac and kidney diseases to avoid eating the foods they see advertised during football games.

The Food and Drug Administration recommends these 10 steps to reduce sodium consumption:

1. Read nutrition labels: Use the information on these labels to ensure you get less than 100% of the daily recommended sodium level of 2,300 milligrams. 

2. When possible, prepare your own food: Avoid packaged sauces, mixes and "instant" products like flavored rice, noodles and pastas. 

3. Add flavor but limit table salt: Avoid adding salt when cooking and baking, or at the table. Instead, use salt-free seasoning blends, herbs and spices.

4. Buy fresh: Opt for fresh meat, poultry and seafood over processed meats. For fresh meat and poultry, check the package to see whether salt water or saline was added. 

5. Watch your veggies: Purchase fresh or frozen vegetables without sauce or seasoning. When buying canned products, choose low-sodium or salt-free products. 

6. Rinse canned foods: Rinse canned foods that contain sodium, including beans, tuna and vegetables, before eating them. This removes some of the salt. 

7. Choose salt-free snacks: Buy nuts, seeds and packaged snacks, like pretzels and chips, that lack sodium or have low amounts. Or eat produce like carrots and celery sticks.

8. Consider your condiments: Opt for condiments with light or reduced sodium contents. When eating salads, choose oil and vinegar over bottled salad dressings. When using seasoning packets, only use a small amount instead of the entire packet. 

9. Cut portion sizes: At home, make smaller portions. When eating out, choose smaller sizes, split meals or take a portion home for later.

10. When dining out, make lower-sodium choices: Request food be prepared without salt and ask that sauces and salad dressing be served on the side. Then pour less of them on your food. Sometimes, nutrition information is available that allows people to choose foods with lower amounts of sodium. 

courtenay harris bond

Courtenay Harris Bond
PhillyVoice Staff

courtenay@phillyvoice.com

Read more Healthy Eating Sodium Philadelphia Advertisements Commercials Heart Disease NFL High Blood Pressure Salt

Follow us

Health Videos

Featured

Limited - Rite Aid Pharmacists

My pharmacist can do that? 5 services you didn’t know your pharmacy provides
Limited - Prime Health Heart Month

Empower your heart: prevention and recovery strategies for a healthier tomorrow

Just In

Must Read

Donations

City launches fundraiser to support plane crash victims

Philly plane crash donations

Adult Health

Empower your heart: prevention and recovery strategies for a healthier tomorrow

Limited - Prime Health Heart Month

Food & Drink

Need a recipe for Super Bowl dish? These Philly chefs have you covered

Super Bowl Party foods

Illness

Philly's cure rate for hepatitis C has risen to nearly 60% over the last decade

Hepatitis Cases Philly

Weekend

Things to do this weekend: Bark Bowl and Cupid's Undie Run

Weekend guide

Eagles

5 Eagles thoughts: DeVonta Smith's Super Bowl role, Nolan Smith's playoff run and more

DeVonta Smith Super Bowl LVII Chiefs

The contents of this website, such as text, graphics, images, and other material contained on this website, are for informational purposes only and do not constitute medical advice.

ahealthierphilly is sponsored by Independence Blue Cross, the leading health insurance organization in Southeastern Pennsylvania, serving nearly 2.5 million people in the region, providing health news and related information that leads to a more informed, healthier life.

ahealthierphilly and its health-related information resources are not a substitute for the medical advice, diagnosis, and treatment that patients receive from their physicians or health care providers and are not meant to be the practice of medicine, the practice of nursing, or to carry out any professional health care advice or service in the state where you live. Nothing in this website is meant to be used for medical or nursing diagnosis or professional treatment.

Always seek the advice of your physician or other licensed health care provider. Always consult your health care provider before beginning any new treatment, or if you have any questions regarding your health condition. You should not disregard medical advice, or delay seeking medical advice, because of something you read on this site. In the event of a medical emergency, call a doctor or 911 immediately.

This website does not recommend or endorse any specific tests, physicians, procedures, opinions, or other information that may be mentioned on this website. Descriptions of, references to, or links to other products, publications, or services does not imply endorsement of any kind. Reliance on any information provided by this website is solely at your own risk.

Although we try to keep the information on the site as accurate as possible, ahealthierphilly disclaims any warranty concerning its accuracy, timeliness and completeness of content, and any other warranty, express or implied, including warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. ahealthierphilly also reserves the right to temporarily or permanently discontinue this website, any page or any functionality at any time and without any notice.

The website and its content are provided on an “as is” basis.

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved