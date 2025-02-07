Don't fall for foods advertised during NFL games, researchers warn

Watch what you eat – and be careful of eating what you watch – especially if it's food advertised during NFL games.

On average, food products touted on commercials during NFL games – the most-watched sporting events in the United States – make up nearly 40% of the recommended daily sodium intake, according to a study published last month in JAMA Network Open. These foods also are high in fat and calories.

The effectiveness of these ads may be dangerous to viewers' health, especially for people with coronary artery disease, diabetes, high blood pressure and other chronic health conditions, because viewers may deviate from dietary recommendations based on the frequency of the ads, the researchers said. And combining these ads with the fact that football fans tend to sit for extended periods during games – which are played on three days each week during the NFL season – is a double-whammy for their health.

For the study, researchers looked at commercials during 10 games between September and November 2023. About 10% of the advertisements were for food with sodium contents ranging from 220 milligrams to 1,872 milligrams, with a median of 910 milligrams. The American Heart Association recommends people limit their sodium intake to 2,300 milligrams per day, but says, ideally, they should eat no more than 1,500 milligrams.

The average American eats easily surpasses those guidelines, consuming 3,400 milligrams per day.

The body needs some sodium to function properly, but too much sodium raises blood pressure and increases the risk of heart disease and stroke. Together, these conditions kill more Americans than any other cause. More than 700,000 people died of heart disease in 2022. That accounted for about 1 in 5 deaths in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The researchers said clinicians should counsel people with high blood pressure, diabetes and cardiac and kidney diseases to avoid eating the foods they see advertised during football games.

The Food and Drug Administration recommends these 10 steps to reduce sodium consumption: