Former Sen. Bob Casey takes on advisory roles at Philly law firm and University of Scranton

Nine months after losing a close reelection bid, former U.S. Sen. Bob Casey will follow his nearly three decades in public office by taking on two newly announced advisory roles with his former employer and hometown university.

Dilworth Paxson, a Philadelphia-based law firm where Casey's father worked as partner, announced Monday that the longtime politician will join the firm on Sept. 1 as part of its corporate and business practice group.

Last week, the University of Scranton announced that Casey had joined the school as a Leahy Distinguished Fellow in Public Service, working with students, faculty and administrators.

"We need the next generation ... of young people to choose to serve," Casey said at the university last week. "All of us together can provide opportunities for young people to learn about public service, to be inspired to serve."

Casey graduated from Scranton Preparatory School, attended the College of Holy Cross and earned his law degree from the Catholic University of America.

Prior to starting law school, Casey worked as a paralegal with Dilworth Paxson. His father, former Gov. Bob Casey Sr., served as a partner of the firm between 1979 and 1987, before he was sworn into office.

Casey will take on a senior counsel position, advising clients to "maximize opportunities ... in a complex and unpredictable political and economic environment."

"Dilworth Paxson's values reflect my belief that law is not just a profession, it is a public trust," Casey said in a statement. "I look forward to the opportunity to bring my decades of experience in statewide public office and my deep knowledge of how to navigate the inner workings of state and federal governments to achieve success for Dilworth Paxson clients."

Lawrence McMichael, chairman of Dilworth Paxson, said the firm was honored to welcome Casey back, stating that his understanding of how policies are shaped can help drive the firm's client success at the state, federal and international levels.

Casey previously served as Pennsylvania auditor general and state treasurer before serving as a U.S. senator for 18 years. He lost his reelection bid to Republican Sen. Dave McCormick by just 15,000 votes in November's general election.