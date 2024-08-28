More News:

August 28, 2024

4 people injured with 1 in critical condition in Kensington shooting

Two gunmen exited a vehicle and fired over 25 rounds on the 3200 block of G Street Tuesday night, police say.

By Michaela Althouse
Two gunmen stepped out of a vehicle along the 3200 block of G Street Tuesday night and fired 25 rounds, injuring four. One remains in extremely critical condition.

Four people were injured and one remains in critical condition after a shooting on G Street in Kensington Tuesday night.

Around 9:20 p.m., at least two gunmen exited a dark-colored sedan and began firing along the 3200 block of G Street before driving away. Police were just a block away and able to respond quickly, NBC10 reported. They found four people who had been shot: two 20-year-old men, a 23-year-old man and a 40-year-old woman. 

One of the 20-year-old men was taken to Temple University Hospital and is listed in extremely critical condition after being shot at least six times. Everyone else was shot in their arms and legs and listed as stable condition. 

Police reportedly found 25 shell casings at the scene that were fired from an automatic or semi-automatic weapon. 

No arrests have been made so far and police do not know the motive for the shooting. They're reviewing nearby security camera footage and speaking to several witnesses who were in the area. Currently, police are searching for a four-door sedan, possibly a Toyota, last seen driving northbound on G Street. 

Anyone with information on the incident has been asked to call the anonymous tip line at 215-686-TIPS. 

