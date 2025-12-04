Four million lights brighten Shady Brook Farm for the holidays

December 04, 2025
Shady Brook Farm in Yardley has its annual holiday display up and glowing for the season. The farm’s 31st annual Holiday Light Show is back, stretching across a two mile-long trail that features animated figures, glowing tunnels and more than four million lights.
Visitors can take in the display by driving through the route or by climbing aboard an open-air wagon ride. Both options wind through bright winter scenes that have become a seasonal staple for families and anyone looking to get a little burst of holiday spirit. The lights turn on at 5 p.m. each night.
After the ride, guests can stop into Santa’s Village for more seasonal fun. Santa will be on hand for photos, weekend evenings feature live music, and fire pits offer a warm spot to sip hot cocoa or toast s’mores. Shoppers can browse ornaments, holiday décor and gift items in the Holiday Shoppe.
The light show runs nightly through Jan. 4, 2026. Wagon rides are also offered nightly through Jan. 4, except for Dec. 24, 25, 31 and Jan. 1. Tickets vary by date and are available at shadybrookfarm.com. Shady Brook Farm is located at 931 Stony Hill Road in Yardley.
Open nightly through Jan. 4, 2026
Sunday to Thursday: 5-10 p.m.
Friday & Saturday: 5-11 p.m.
Shady Brook Farm
931 Stony Hill Rd.
Yardley, PA 19067
Ticket prices vary by date and attraction
