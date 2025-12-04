Four million lights brighten Shady Brook Farm for the holidays

Shady Brook Farm in Yardley has its annual holiday display up and glowing for the season. The farm’s 31st annual Holiday Light Show is back, stretching across a two mile-long trail that features animated figures, glowing tunnels and more than four million lights.

Provided Courtesy/Shady Brook Farm

Visitors can take in the display by driving through the route or by climbing aboard an open-air wagon ride. Both options wind through bright winter scenes that have become a seasonal staple for families and anyone looking to get a little burst of holiday spirit. The lights turn on at 5 p.m. each night.

After the ride, guests can stop into Santa’s Village for more seasonal fun. Santa will be on hand for photos, weekend evenings feature live music, and fire pits offer a warm spot to sip hot cocoa or toast s’mores. Shoppers can browse ornaments, holiday décor and gift items in the Holiday Shoppe.

Provided Courtesy/Shady Brook Farm

The light show runs nightly through Jan. 4, 2026. Wagon rides are also offered nightly through Jan. 4, except for Dec. 24, 25, 31 and Jan. 1. Tickets vary by date and are available at shadybrookfarm.com. Shady Brook Farm is located at 931 Stony Hill Road in Yardley.

Open nightly through Jan. 4, 2026

Sunday to Thursday: 5-10 p.m.

Friday & Saturday: 5-11 p.m.

Shady Brook Farm

931 Stony Hill Rd.

Yardley, PA 19067

Ticket prices vary by date and attraction

