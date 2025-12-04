More Events:

December 04, 2025

Four million lights brighten Shady Brook Farm for the holidays

The farm’s annual show brings a two mile-long trail, wagon rides and festive activities through early January.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Holiday Attractions
Shady Brook Farm - white light tunnel Provided Courtesy/Shady Brook Farm

Shady Brook Farm in Yardley has its annual holiday display up and glowing for the season. The farm’s 31st annual Holiday Light Show is back, stretching across a two mile-long trail that features animated figures, glowing tunnels and more than four million lights.

Shady Brook Farm - Car Tunnel sunroof.jpgProvided Courtesy/Shady Brook Farm

Visitors can take in the display by driving through the route or by climbing aboard an open-air wagon ride. Both options wind through bright winter scenes that have become a seasonal staple for families and anyone looking to get a little burst of holiday spirit. The lights turn on at 5 p.m. each night.

After the ride, guests can stop into Santa’s Village for more seasonal fun. Santa will be on hand for photos, weekend evenings feature live music, and fire pits offer a warm spot to sip hot cocoa or toast s’mores. Shoppers can browse ornaments, holiday décor and gift items in the Holiday Shoppe.

Shady Brook Farm - Light ShowProvided Courtesy/Shady Brook Farm

The light show runs nightly through Jan. 4, 2026. Wagon rides are also offered nightly through Jan. 4, except for Dec. 24, 25, 31 and Jan. 1. Tickets vary by date and are available at shadybrookfarm.com. Shady Brook Farm is located at 931 Stony Hill Road in Yardley.

31st Annual Holiday Light Show

Open nightly through Jan. 4, 2026
Sunday to Thursday: 5-10 p.m.
Friday & Saturday: 5-11 p.m.

Shady Brook Farm
931 Stony Hill Rd.
Yardley, PA 19067
Ticket prices vary by date and attraction

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Holiday Attractions Light Show Shady Brook Farm

Videos

Featured

Limited - Visit NJ Congress Hall

New Jersey's Can't Miss Christmas Towns
Limited - Manayunk Development Corporation 3

Manayunk is merry, bright & bursting with holiday magic!

Just In

Must Read

LGBTQ

William Way Center to remain in its longtime headquarters

William Way reopening

Sponsored

Holidays shine bright in Harford County, Maryland

Limited - Hello Harford Family Carriage

Children's Health

Kids who get smartphones before 12 have higher rates of depression, obesity and poor sleep

Smartphones Teens Study

Arts & Culture

Philadelphia Art Museum to open an exhibit on the Rocky statue in 2026

Rocky statue exhibit

Holiday

Four million lights brighten Shady Brook Farm for the holidays

Shady Brook Farm - white light tunnel

Eagles

How to watch Eagles-Packers Monday Night Football game if you have YoutubeTV

Dallas Goedert Eagles Packers Stiff Arm

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved