Four Philly prison workers charged with covering up alleged inmate assault

Four prison workers at the Curran-Fromhold Correctional Facility in Holmesburg are facing federal charges for allegedly covering up an assault of a naked inmate who was beaten so badly that he needed emergency surgery.

Correctional officers Jahaan Andrews, 34, Oneil Murray, 31, and Mumin Hart, 43, and their supervisor, Lt. Georgia Malloy, 58, are charged with conspiracy and falsifying records after the alleged assault of a man who was being held at the prison ahead of his trial.

On Oct. 6, 2020, the three correctional officers allegedly escorted the inmate to his cell to conduct a strip search after Andrews had detained him for wearing the wrong color jumpsuit. They then knocked the man to the ground and repeatedly punched and kicked him, according to an indictment. The man suffered injuries to his face, ribs and scrotum that required emergency surgery.

Prosecutors said a fourth correctional officer, Ronald Granville, has been charged elsewhere for his alleged role in the beating.

Andrews, Murray, Hart and Malloy allegedly falsified reports required after any use of force, exaggerating the aggression of the inmate and withholding information about the correctional officers' use of force with the intent to "impede, obstruct and influence" an FBI investigation into the matter, prosecutors alleged.

Andrews, Murray and Hart also are charged with deprivation of rights under color of law, and Andrews faces an additional charge of making a false statement to the FBI.

The FBI and the Philadelphia Department of Prisons, which investigated the case, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.