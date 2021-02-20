More News:

February 20, 2021

Four trail bridges in Wissahickon Valley Park close for renovations

The bridges will close for 9 to 12 months, starting March 1

Hannah Kanik
By Hannah Kanik
PhillyVoice Staff
Four Wissahickon trail bridges will undergo renovations next month and will remain closed for 9 months.

Four heavily-used trail bridges in Wissahickon Valley Park near "Ten Box" will close for renovations on Monday, March 1. 

The 40-year-old bridges are nearing the end of their lifespans and need to undergo complete restoration and anti-slip resurfacing, the Philadelphia Parks and Recreation department said.

They are expected to remain under renovations for 9 to 12 months. 

Bridges affected connect the Lincoln Drive and Forbidden Drive section of the Wissahickon Valley Trail that link between Forbidden Drive and Schuylkill River Trail.

These trials got busier than normal during the pandemic when everyone was under lockdown. The Parks & Rec department say cyclists and runners will have to take detours through "steep slopes and soft surfaces."

"Philadelphia's 184 miles of trails have been there for residents during the pandemic, and we are committed to ensuring they remain safe, well maintained, and accessible to all," Philadelphia Parks & Recreation Commissioner Kathryn Ott Lovell said. "This short term closure will deliver long term enjoyment for generations of commuters, hikers, and cyclists."

During construction, there will be posted detour signs to navigate through the trails. The Parks & Rec department recommends those that use the bridges during their commute to use a different mode of transportation. 


22021-Wissahickon-valley-park.png

The Ten Box parking area on Lincoln and Forbidden Drives will be limited during construction. 

The Parks & Rec department funded the $1.2 million project.

