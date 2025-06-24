Fourth of July traffic expected to hit record numbers — and airports will be busy, too

With the Fourth of July falling on a Friday, the long weekend — and the days preceding the holiday — are expected to result in a record amount travel as Americans head away for some rest and relaxation.

Nationwide, AAA predicts 61.6 million people will drive at least 50 miles from their homes between Saturday, June 28, and Sunday, July 6. That would be the highest volume on record and an increase of 2.2%, or 1.3 million drivers, from 2024. Another 10.6 million travelers are expected to fly.

The Transportation Security Administration says it is prpeared to screen more than 18.5 million travelers from July 1-7. The highest passenger volume — 2.9 million travelers — is expected Sunday, July 6. Last Sunday, TSA screened nearly 3.1 million travelers, the busiest days in its history.

Locally, 681,000 people are expected to pass through Philadelphia International Airport from July 1-7, a 2% increase over last year. The airport anticipates the busiest days will be July 6, with 109,900 flyers, July 3, with 103,700 travelers and July 7, with 102,900. On the whole, the airport expects summer travel to be on par with last year's numbers.

On the roads, expect travel to be heavy as people head down the shore, to the Poconos and elsewhere.

Transportation data company INRIX expects Wednesday, July 2, and Sunday, July 6, to be the busiest days on the roads, particularly in the afternoons. It recommends leaving in the morning to avoid the worst of the traffic, and allow extra time for crashes, severe weather and construction delays.

For people heading to Rehoboth Beach, Delaware, via Interstate 95 and Route 13, AAA advised to leave Saturday, June 28, around 10:45 a.m. For those who prefer the mountains to the beach, AAA said the best time to return is Sunday, July 6, at 1:15 p.m., via I-76 and the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

"Summertime is one of the busiest travel seasons of the year, and July 4th is one of the most popular times to get away," Stacey Barber, vice president of AAA Travel, said in a statement. "Following Memorial Day's record forecast, AAA is seeing strong demand for road trips and air travel over Independence Day week. With the holiday falling on a Friday, travelers have the option of making it a long weekend or taking the entire week to make memories with family and friends."