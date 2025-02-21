More Sports:

February 21, 2025

Big 5 great Fran Dunphy to retire as La Salle's head coach

Dunphy, a fixture of Philadelphia basketball for decades as the head coach for Penn, Temple, and then La Salle, is calling it a career.

NickTricome.jpg
By Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff
Big 5 College Basketball
Fran-Dunphy-La-Salle-12.14.24-College-Basketball.jpg Bob Donnan/Imagn Images

Fran Dunphy is a legend to Big 5 basketball.


Fran Dunphy, a legend to Philadelphia Big 5 basketball, will be retiring as the head coach of La Salle's men's program at the end of the season, the university announced on Wednesday

Dunphy, 76, is the winningest coach in Big 5 history, having collected 623 wins and 17 NCAA Tournament appearances across stints with Penn (1989-2006), Temple (2006-2019), and then La Salle (2022-2025). 

He's the only person ever to have been the head coach for multiple Big 5 programs, and because of it, has been a mainstay and a massive influence over Philadelphia's basketball-rich community for decades. 

A La Salle alum, Dunphy played basketball and baseball for the Explorers from 1967-1970 before taking the leap into coaching, which quickly led him back to La Salle, and Philadelphia, as an assistant in 1979.

He left after a season to join Amercian University's staff for the next five years, then came back to the Explorers in the mid-1980s before taking up his first collegiate head coaching job at Penn in 1989, where he guided the Quakers to 10 Ivy League titles. 

At Temple starting in 2006, and as the successor to the great John Chaney, Dunphy coached the Owls to eight NCAA Tournament berths and a run of seven straight trips to the dance from 2007-2013. 

He stepped down as Temple's head coach after the 2018-2019 season to make way for Aaron McKie's, and was briefly the school's interim athletic director until it could find a replacement for Patrick Kraft, who had left for Boston College in the summer of 2020. 

Dunphy will remain with La Salle after he retires from coaching, the university said, taking up a role as a special assistant to the school's president on a lifetime contract.

"I will forever be thankful to La Salle as well as all my fellow coaches and players that I've been fortunate to work with throughout my coaching career," Dunphy said in a statement. "I am looking forward to finishing this season strong with our team, and as I embark on the next chapter of my life, I could not be happier to stay at La Salle and work with President [Dr. Daniel Allen], [Athletic Director Ash Puri], and this great University that I call home." 

La Salle announced it will honor Dunphy during the men's team's February 26 home game against Duquesne at John Glaser Arena (formerly Tom Gola Arena).

Follow Nick on Twitter: @itssnick

Follow Nick on Bluesky: @itssnick

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice Sports

NickTricome.jpg

Nick Tricome
PhillyVoice Staff

nick@phillyvoice.com

Read more Big 5 College Basketball Philadelphia Penn Temple Fran Dunphy La Salle

Videos

Featured

Limited - Sentral - Bellevue

Philly's most iconic address: now yours
Limited - Tourism Ireland - Festival Dublin

Experience the spirit of St. Patrick: Ireland’s legendary celebration awaits

Just In

Must Read

Investigations

What is the cult-like Zizians connection to Delco?

Zizians Homicide Investigation

Sponsored

38th Annual Philadelphia All Star Labor Classic Is Sunday, April 13th

Limited - IBEW - All Star Classic 2024 Photo

Entertainment

Amanda Seyfried is a Philly police officer in 'Long Bright River' trailer

amanda seyfried long bright river

Wellness

'Detox' foot pads claim to rid the body of toxins, but health experts are skeptical

Detox Foot Pads

Weekend

Girl Scout Cookies paired with beer and last-minute ice skating: Your weekend guide to things to do

Weekend guide

Phillies

5 Phillies under the most pressure in spring training

Phillies-Alec-Bohm-spring-training_021925

© 2025 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved