France's Kylian Mbappé makes history against Iraq in third Philly World Cup match

On Saturday, the Delaware Valley was treated to a firsthand look at the most successful team in World Cup history when five-time champ Brazil overwhelmed Haiti in the second match held at the Linc.

Two nights later, Philly not only got to see another powerhouse nation up close but also arguably the planet's best player, and not just see him, but observe his superhuman brilliance.

French attacker Kylian Mbappé scored twice Monday night in South Philly, a brilliant left-footed shot in the 14th minute and an easier breakaway off a sloppy Iraq pass in the second half following a rain delay, to lead France to its second triumph in as many games, a 3-0 victory assuring that France will advance to the knockout stage.

Mbappé's goals were the third and fourth of the World Cup for the superstar French forward, as France – one of the favorites to win entire tournament – stayed unbeaten in Group I play after an impressive 3-1 win over Senegal last week in East Rutherford, N.J.

The 27-year-old international star and Real Madrid front man also became the country's all-time leading scorer, delivering his 15th and 16th career FIFA World Cup goals, also moving him ahead of Portuguese great Ronaldo for career World Cup goals and tying him with German legend Miroslav Klose.

Klose, who retired after the 2014 Cup, had actually entered Monday as the all-time leading scorer in World Cup history, but was eclipsed earlier in the day by Argentinian phenom Messi, whose two goals against Austria pushed him into the top spot all time with 18 career Cup goals, but Mbappé's two against Iraq kept him hot on Messi's tail.

Messi has the WC goal record for now...



But Kylian Mbappe is COMING 😤 pic.twitter.com/FSydTXbPvM — FanDuel Sportsbook (@FDSportsbook) June 22, 2026





With France up 3-0 in the 89th minute, Mbappé split two Iraq defenders for a breakaway but misfired and couldn't believe he didn't convert the hat trick.

But he was otherwise brilliant before the bright lights of Philly.

Mbappé opened scoring in the first half when he booted a left-footed shot from outside the right box just off the fingertips of sprawling Iraq goalkeeper Ahmed Basil and into the upper left corner of the net for an early 1-0 lead, a display of tremendous acumen using his weak foot to fire in a goal with an assist from midfielder Michael Olise.

MBAPPÉ GOLAZO TOOK GIVE FRANCE THE EARLY LEAD! 🇫🇷



Left-footed beauty from the French captain for his 3rd goal of the tournament pic.twitter.com/uPmRtZGC7t — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 22, 2026

Storms in the area threatened the start, but the match kicked off on time. Steadier ran picked up around the 40th minute and caused a two-hour delay during the halftime break.

But Iraq, already an underdog, only helped Mbappé and France when a sloppy ball from Zaid Tahseen to his own goalkeeper sailed wide and off Basil's foot, right into the path of a hard-charging Ousmane Dembélé, setting up a 2-on-1 between Basil and the two Frenchmen.

With Basil out of position, Dembélé simply crossed to Mbappé for the easy setup and score.

A MASSIVE mistake at the back for Iraq and Mbappé capitalizes 🇫🇷



France lead 2-0! pic.twitter.com/8sf1hwd6mD — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 23, 2026



Dembélé then got his opportunity to put one in the net, getting behind the Iraq defense into the box before taking a cross from Olise and depositing the ball into the far left corner of the goal.

3RD FIFA WORLD CUP. FIRST FIFA WORLD CUP GOAL.



Ousmane Dembélé gets his moment on the biggest stage in the world 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/PxT4jYOnIO — FOX Sports (@FOXSports) June 23, 2026



So far, in three Cup matches played in Philly, there's been onew upset – Ivory Coast's 1-0 win over Ecuador in the first match played in South Philly, on June 1 – followed by commanding victories from two Cup juggernauts, Brazil and France.

Philly's next game is Thursday, as Ivory Coast will battle in the Linc for the second time and take on Curaçao, the smallest country participating in the World Cup, in both population and area. Curaçao is 0-1-1 so far while Ivory Coast is 1-1.