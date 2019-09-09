More News:

September 09, 2019

Philly police searching for man who grabbed woman in attempted abduction

The incident was captured on a neighbor's surveillance camera Sunday morning in Francisville

By Emily Rolen
A man attempted to abduct a woman walking in Francisville on Sunday, police say. Surveillance video recorded the man, who appears to be between 40 and 50 years old, grabbing the woman from behind as she walked on the sidewalk.

Philadelphia police are searching for a man caught on surveillance video attempting to abduct a woman in the Francisville neighborhood on Sunday.

The incident occurred around 10 a.m. on the 800 block of North 15th Street, police said. Surveillance video recorded the man, who appears to be between 40 and 50 years old, grabbing the woman from behind as she walked on the sidewalk.

In the video, the woman screams for help and strikes the man. She breaks free and the attacker walks away. 

Police later took a statement from the woman, CBS reported.

The suspect was last seen wearing a black hooded jacket, white shirt, dark blue jeans and black shoes. An investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information should call police at (215) 686-3090.

