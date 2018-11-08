More News:

November 08, 2018

Frank Rizzo's estate is for sale and it starts on Black Friday

Apparently everything – old wooden furniture, ceramic figurines, Rizzo's police baton – must go

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen
By Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff
Politicians Frank Rizzo
rizzo estate sale Contributed image/Sales By Helen

There will be an estate sale at the Chestnut Hill home of former Philadelphia Mayor Frank Rizzo on Nov. 23, 2018. This photo shows a portrait of Rizzo, furniture and other decorations that will be among the items for sale.

The home of controversial former Philadelphia mayor and police commissioner Frank Rizzo is for sale, and apparently so is everything inside it. 

The Inquirer first reported the three-day sale will begin on Black Friday and include famed items like Rizzo's Rolodex, his police baton, a few of his suits, and old photographs. 

RELATED: Frank Rizzo’s famous Chestnut Hill home is on the market

You can see some of the items online, which were posted by the seller, Sales By Helen. From a quick glance, there is a lot of old, ornate, wooden furniture, lots of small figures, more figurines, and a seemingly endless set of porcelain and glass dining sets. Take a look for yourself.

Rizzo's widow, Carmella, died at the age of 101 in August. Apparently remaining family members decided to sell the Chestnut Hill home, which was posted for sale about a month ago. The 7,398-square-foot spectacle is going for $1.695 million.

The sale starts on Friday, Nov. 23 and will stay open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will open for the same hours on Saturday and Sunday. 

Follow Emily & PhillyVoice on Twitter @emily_rolen | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Emily’s RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Carroll - Headshot, Emily Rolen

Emily Rolen
PhillyVoice Staff

emily@phillyvoice.com

Read more Politicians Frank Rizzo Chestnut Hill History Estate Philadelphia Mayor Black Friday

Just In

Must Read

Phillies

MLB free agency rumors: Phillies reportedly interested in closer Craig Kimbrel
110718_Craig-Kimbrel_usat

Television

Hey cord-cutters, free local broadcast television launches – antenna-free – in Philadelphia
11072018_cordcutter_Flickr

Health News

Dentist's patients told to get tested for HIV and hepatitis
unsanitary-lehigh-valley-dentist-pexels

Eagles

Eagles vs. Cowboys: Five matchups to watch
110618EzekielElliott

Holiday

Hate Christmas music in November? 36 percent of shoppers say they've left stores because of it
Carroll - Macy's Holiday Light Show

Holiday

Eagles fans invited to take holiday card photo on Lincoln Financial Field
Carroll - Lincoln Financial Field

Escapes

Limited - Cape Town South Africa

$3419 & up -- South Africa: 8-Nt. Cape Town & Safari Trip w/Flights
Limited - Punta Cana

$1599 & up -- All-Inclusive 7 Night Punta Cana Trip with Air

 *
Limited - New Zealand

$3853 & up -- 14-Night Beauty of New Zealand Tour
Listed by
Some taxes, fees additional.