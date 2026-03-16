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March 16, 2026

Northeast Philly bridge shutters to begin $10 million rehabilitation project

The steel structure over Frankford Creek will be closed until March 22, 2027, while PennDOT replaces the superstructure.

Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice
By Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff
Development Bridges
Frankford Avenue Bridge Provided image/PennDOT

The Frankford Avenue Bridge running between Torresdale and Hunting Park avenues is listed in poor condition. PennDOT closed it Monday for repairs and upgrades.

PennDOT has started work on a $10 million project to rehabilitate Frankford Avenue Bridge that will close off sections of the road for the next year.

The single-span steel bridge — not to be confused with the centuries-old stone arch over Pennypack Creek — crosses over Frankford Creek. It supports over 12,000 daily drivers on average. But it's in poor condition after 123 years of use, per the most recent inspection report. PennDOT plans to replace the superstructure, which bears the load of vehicles passing over the bridge. This work is designed to eliminate current weight restrictions.

MORE: PennDOT warns of traffic delays next week in Philly, suburbs due to pothole repairs

PennDOT contractors will also install a protective barrier along the sidewalk on Hunting Park Avenue next to Frankford Creek. It will span Frankford to Torresdale avenues.

The federally funded project will target the wrought iron railing on the outside of the sidewalk, too, restoring it where possible and creating matching railings where needed. The inactive trolley lines that run across the bridge will not be removed.

Travel restrictions went into effect Monday and will remain in place until March 22, 2027. The section of Frankford Avenue between Torresdale and Hunting Park avenues is closed for the next year. PennDOT is detouring northbound drivers to Pike Street and Kensington Avenue and southbound drivers to Torresdale Avenue/Erie Avenue, Castor Avenue and Sedgley Avenue.

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Kristin Hunt PhillyVoice

Kristin Hunt
PhillyVoice Staff

kristin@phillyvoice.com

Read more Development Bridges Philadelphia Repairs Northeast Philadelphia PennDOT Rehabilitation

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