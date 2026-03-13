PennDOT warns of traffic delays next week in Philly, suburbs due to pothole repairs

Drivers should expect traffic jams next week as PennDOT maintenance crews repair potholes throughout Southeastern Pennsylvania.

PennDOT plans to fix cracked or otherwise deteriorated pavement on 33 state highways. The work will lead to "periodic" lane closures during the day, transportation officials said, and potentially slow traffic.

Here's where the crews will be working, by county:

Bucks County

• Route 152 (Walnut Street, Constitution Avenue, Park Avenue and Main Street), Sellersville and Perkasie

• Route 611 (Easton Road, Doylestown Bypass), Doylestown and Warrington townships

• Bethlehem Pike, Sellersville

• Bristol Road and Chinquapin Road, Upper Southampton and Northampton townships

• Durham Road, Middletown Township

• Stoopville Road, Upper Makefield Township

Chester County

• U.S. 1 (Kennett-Oxford Bypass), Lower Oxford and Upper Oxford townships

• U.S. 30 (Coatesville-Downingtown Bypass), Valley, West Brandywine, Caln, East Caln and Sadsbury townships

• U.S. 30 Business (Lincoln Highway), East Caln and West Whiteland townships

• U.S. 202, West Goshen, East Goshen and Tredyffrin townships

• U.S. 422 (Pottstown Bypass), North Coventry Township

• Route 3 (West Chester Pike), East Goshen and West Goshen townships

• Route 472 (Lancaster Pike), Lower Oxford Township

Delaware County

• I-95, Chester City, Chester and Tinicum townships

• U.S. 1 (State Road), Springfield Township

• U.S. 322 (Conchester Highway), Chester and Upper Chichester townships

• Barren Road, Middletown Township

• Matsonford Road, Radnor Township

• Rose Valley Road, Nether Providence Township

Montgomery County

• Game Farm Road, Limerick and Lower Frederick townships

• Kiem Street, Lower Pottsgrove Township

• Kepler Road, Lower Pottsgrove Township

• Pheasant Road, Limerick Township

Philadelphia

• I-76

• I-95

• U.S. 1

• Route 63 (Woodhaven Road)

• Route 73 (Cottman Avenue)

• Germantown Avenue

• John F. Kennedy Boulevard

• Ridge Avenue

• Spring Garden Street

• Wissahickon Avenue

PennDOT said District 6 — the regional office that handles Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties — has received over 3,800 complaints about potholes since Jan. 1. They already have used over 925 tons of asphalt to address the problem.

City Hall also has turned its attention to potholes, a perennial concern among Philadelphians. Mayor Cherelle Parker has earmarked $7.1 million in her new budget proposal to create new street maintenance crews dedicated to fixing potholes.

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