September 16, 2024

Crews starting demolition on Frankford buildings following four-alarm fire

The blaze broke out Friday morning at two commercial properties on the 1200 block of Adams Avenue. No one was injured.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Frankford Fire Adams Avenue Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

Crews were seen demolishing the Frankford buildings that caught fire Friday. Firefighters spent hours fighting the four-alarm blaze.

Crews started demolition Monday morning on the two Frankford buildings that caught fire on Friday, Sept. 13. 

The four-alarm blaze broke out on two commercial structures on the 1200 block of Adams Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Approximately 150 firefighters, including a collapse unit, were called to the scene and got the blaze under control around 8:45 a.m. No injuries were reported, as both buildings were unoccupied at the time. The fire's cause still remains under investigation. 

As of Monday, eight buildings still remain inaccessible and demolition began on the two commercial properties, 6ABC first reported

Displaced residents were initially sent to a temporary shelter set up by the Red Cross at nearby Samuel Fells High School, however that closed at noon on Saturday. During the blaze, between 30 and 40 people couldn't return to their homes. Others were told to remain inside and keep their windows shut. 

According to police, the fire hit the first alarm at 5:31 a.m., the second at 5:42 a.m., the third at 5:58 a.m. and the fourth at 6:26 a.m., where it remained until crews got the blaze under control, the Philadelphia Inquirer reported

The larger building houses an auto body shop, and the fire spread to multiple vehicles, causing explosion sounds. Smoke was reportedly seen in the area for miles.  

