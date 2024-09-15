More News:

September 15, 2024

Police fatally shoot man armed with machete and hatchet, Montgomery County D.A. says

The man was barricaded in the basement of a home and allegedly threatened to harm law enforcement, authorities say.

Franki Rudnesky
By Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff
east greenville police shooting Thom Carroll/for PhillyVoice

A police officer shot and killed a man who was armed with a machete and hatchet in East Greenville, according to the Montgomery County district attorney's office. The man, who had been barricaded in a basement, allegedly charged at police and threatened to harm them.

A man was shot and killed in East Greenville after he allegedly charged at police with a machete and hatchet on Saturday night, authorities say.

At 8:08 p.m., East Greenville Police responded to a "domestic-related" call on the 100 block of Cherry Street, after an 18 year old called to report a physical assault, according to a release from the Montgomery County district attorney's office. Upon arrival, officers found a man barricaded in the basement of the home and threatening to harm law enforcement.

MORE: 2 dead after man who was shot crashed his car in Delaware County, police say

Additional police from multiple agencies responded, and they made "numerous" attempts to negotiate with the man, authorities say. 

At 11:30 p.m., officers breached the basement door, and found the man armed with a machete and hatchet, authorities say. The man allegedly charged at police and refused commands to drop his weapons. According to the district attorney's office, an officer tried to use a taser on the man but that did not stop him.

An Upper Perk police officer discharged his firearm and struck the man, authorities say. Police officers rendered aid to the man, but he died at the scene at 12:05 a.m. on Sunday.

The names of the man and the police officer involved in the shooting are not being released at this time. 

Montgomery County detectives are investigating the shooting, and anyone with information can contact them at 610-278-3368.

Franki Rudnesky

Franki Rudnesky
PhillyVoice Staff

franki@phillyvoice.com

