July 25, 2018

Franklin Square to celebrate birthday with free carousel rides and cake

Make plans to spend Tuesday afternoon at the park

By Sinead Cummings
PhillyVoice Staff
The fountain at the center of Franklin Square is believed to be one of the oldest fountains in the United States. It was installed in 1838.

On Tuesday, July 31, Franklin Square will celebrate 12 years since it was re-born as a family-friendly attraction, due to nonprofit Historic Philadelphia, Inc. taking over operation and management (read more on the park's fascinating history here).

The revitalized park includes a mini-golf course, a carousel and a burger stand surrounding a fountain believed to be one of the oldest in the United States.

RELATED: Take Your Parent to Play Day is new holiday in the Lehigh Valley | Check out live insects at Bug Fest at the Academy of Natural Sciences | Photos: Franklin Square through the years

On Tuesday, families can ride the carousel for free, between 11 a.m. and noon. 

Free birthday cake will also be passed out, while supplies last, and Benjamin Franklin will make an appearance.

During the year, Franklin Square hosts numerous family-friendly events, including free movie screenings, free musical performances and a free holiday light show.

Franklin Square 12th Birthday Celebration

Tuesday, July 31
11 a.m. to noon | Free
Franklin Square
200 N. Sixth St., Philadelphia, PA 19106

