Franklin Square to celebrate birthday with free carousel rides and cake

July 25, 2018
On Tuesday, July 31, Franklin Square will celebrate 12 years since it was re-born as a family-friendly attraction, due to nonprofit Historic Philadelphia, Inc. taking over operation and management (read more on the park's fascinating history here).
The revitalized park includes a mini-golf course, a carousel and a burger stand surrounding a fountain believed to be one of the oldest in the United States.
On Tuesday, families can ride the carousel for free, between 11 a.m. and noon.
Free birthday cake will also be passed out, while supplies last, and Benjamin Franklin will make an appearance.
During the year, Franklin Square hosts numerous family-friendly events, including free movie screenings, free musical performances and a free holiday light show.
Tuesday, July 31
11 a.m. to noon | Free
Franklin Square
200 N. Sixth St., Philadelphia, PA 19106
