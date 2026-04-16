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April 16, 2026

Franklin Square kicks off its 20th season with a free Opening Day event this weekend

The April 18 event includes a live owl encounter, fountain shows, kids activities and free carousel rides for the first 100 visitors.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Openings Franklin Square
FSGeneral_2017_JFusco (11).JPG J. Fusco/For Historic Philadelphia, Inc.

Franklin Square will host its free Opening Day celebration on April 18 with family-friendly activities to kick off the 2026 season.

Franklin Square will kick off its 20th season with a free Opening Day celebration on Saturday, April 18.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the park at Sixth and Race streets, with a family-friendly activities and the return of some of the square’s most popular attractions.

The public can catch the first fountain shows of the season at the Rendell Family Fountain, where water, lights and music are choreographed into short performances throughout the day.

There’s also an Earth Day tie-in, with eco-friendly crafts, plus games, music and fitness activities geared toward kids.

A highlight of the event is a visit from Raptor Jawns, which will bring birds of prey like a red-tailed hawk and an eastern screech owl for up-close encounters.

The first 100 attendees can take a free ride on the Pax Liberty Carousel.

Other attractions, including Philly Mini Golf and SquareBurger, will be open as the park begins its spring and summer season.

Opening Day is part of a larger 20th anniversary lineup at Franklin Square, which will include festivals, special events and free programming throughout the year.

Franklin Square’s Opening Day

Saturday April 18 | 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.
Franklin Square
6th & Race Streets
Philadelphia, PA 19106
Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

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