Franklin Square kicks off its 20th season with a free Opening Day event this weekend

Franklin Square will kick off its 20th season with a free Opening Day celebration on Saturday, April 18.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the park at Sixth and Race streets, with a family-friendly activities and the return of some of the square’s most popular attractions.

The public can catch the first fountain shows of the season at the Rendell Family Fountain, where water, lights and music are choreographed into short performances throughout the day.

There’s also an Earth Day tie-in, with eco-friendly crafts, plus games, music and fitness activities geared toward kids.

A highlight of the event is a visit from Raptor Jawns, which will bring birds of prey like a red-tailed hawk and an eastern screech owl for up-close encounters.

The first 100 attendees can take a free ride on the Pax Liberty Carousel.

Other attractions, including Philly Mini Golf and SquareBurger, will be open as the park begins its spring and summer season.

Opening Day is part of a larger 20th anniversary lineup at Franklin Square, which will include festivals, special events and free programming throughout the year.

Saturday April 18 | 11 a.m. - 1 p.m.

Franklin Square

6th & Race Streets

Philadelphia, PA 19106

Free to attend

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.