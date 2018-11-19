Free ad-supported movies now streaming on YouTube

More Culture:

November 19, 2018

YouTube logo

Have you ever wanted to watch "Rocky" just because, but you didn't feel like renting it? 

Well, YouTube just answered your problem.

While the company has allowed users for quite some time now to rent and buy movies through the "Movies and Shows" section of the site, the company quietly bumped it up a notch in October by allowing users to stream free ad-supported films.

While the feature has been available for a month now,  YouTube didn't confirm the feature until Friday with Ad Age.

"We saw this opportunity based on user demand, beyond just offering paid movies," says Rohit Dhawan, director of product management at YouTube told Ad Age.

The list is currently a bit limited, but it includes a number of blockbuster hits and fan favorites, from "Legally Blonde" to all five "Rocky" films (Just in time for Creed II). It even includes documentaries such as "Venus and Serena" and "Big Star: Nothing Can Hurt Me." Other highlights of its new streaming list include: "Igor," "Zookeeper," "All Dogs Go To Heaven," "Saved!," "The Terminator," "Dirty Rotten Scoundrels," and "Four Weddings and Funeral."

There are around 100 titles currently available and the company told Ad Age that the list will continue to grow. (The list currently reads a bit like you’re visiting a Blockbuster in the 2000s, but hey, we're not complaining.) 

To see the full list click here


