Lifetime's 'Married at First Sight' is back with eight Philadelphia singles

Have you, someone who wants true love, ever wished you could just marry someone on first sight? No? Maybe?

Well, eight Philadelphia singles just got their 'true love' wishes tested with Lifetime's show "Married at First Sight." Back for its eighth season, the show paired up eight eligible Philadelphians and put their beliefs about love to the test.

The show runs a little something like this: There's a matchmaking process done by a panel of experts, including psychologist Dr. Jessica Griffin and sociologist Dr. Pepper Schwartz. After the couples become matched, they meet for the first time at their wedding, head off to their honeymoon immediately following it, and then move in together so the real magic (*cough* drama *cough*) can begin. Pastor Calvin Roberson will guide the couples through marriage counseling.

Let's get to know the eight lucky Philadelphians who are coming to our TV screens in January.

Jasmine McGriff, 29, a homeowner and a rising star at her current place of employment, wants to share her success with the right partner. She gets matched with Will Guess, 37, who's tired of being the last single friend in his group and is ready to be a part of a unit.

AJ Vollmoeller, 37, is the the president and CEO of Future Force Talent Connection, a staffing and recruiting company based in New York City and Philadelphia. Vollmoeller has been too busy with his business to find love. Ready now, he gets matched with Stephanie Sersen, 35, a family-oriented, travel lover who's hoping to find her teammate.



Keith Dewar, 29, a patient-care technician specializing in kidney dialysis, is matched with Kristine Killingsworth, 28, a real estate agent. Dewar was raised by his grandmother and is hoping to find an equal partner to share his life with. Killingsworth comes from a traditional family and wants to find a love that resembles her parents’ marriage of 35 years.

Luke Cuccurullo, 30, and Kate Sisk, 27, both share the hope of finding the right person for them, despite coming from divorced families. Cuccurullo is hopeful in love, but Sisk is still recovering from her parents divorce, which was filed only this past year, and is a bit pessimistic about love. (That'll be interesting.)

The 2-hour season 8 premiere will follow "Married at First Sight: Matchmaking Special," which airs on Jan. 1 at 8 p.m.

Follow Virginia & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @vastreva | @thePhillyVoice

Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice

Add Virginia's RSS feed to your feed reader

Have a news tip? Let us know.