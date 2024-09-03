COVID-19 vaccines are no longer free to people without health insurance

A federal program providing free COVID-19 shots to uninsured people has shut down at a time when the coronavirus is spreading at high rates across the United States and updated vaccines have just come to market.

The federally-funded Bridge Access Program was supposed to end in December, but it instead ended last month due to funding cuts. The program has provided more than 1.4 million free COVID vaccines since September 2023 to uninsured people and to others whose insurance plans did not pay for COVID shots.