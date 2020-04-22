Get free Insomnia Cookies when you order from these four local businesses

You can get free cookies when you order food or drinks from certain local businesses in Philadelphia through mid-May.



Insomnia Cookies, which is based in Philly and was started by a student at the University of Pennsylvania, has teamed up with Hawthornes Beer Cafe's Quick Sip Beer Delivery, SliCE Fishtown, Dim Sum House University City and P'unk Burger to bring a sweet treat to those at home during the coronavirus pandemic.

Insomnia Cookies will provide two chocolate chunk cookies per order for the first 25 orders a day. Each week will highlight a different partner. Here's the schedule:



• Free cookies with your beer, wine and Champagne delivery through Quick Sip through Sunday, April 26. You can place your order online.

• Free cookies with pizza, salad, calzones, DIY pizza kits and more through SliCE Fishtown from Monday, April 27, through Sunday, May 3. Place your order by calling (215) 425-1555, or you can do it online.

• Free cookies with dim sum and Chinese favorites through Dim Sum House University City from Tuesday, May 5, through Sunday, May 10. Orders can be placed online.

• Free cookies with burgers, sandwiches, shakes and fries through P'unk Burger from Monday, May 11, to Sunday, May 17. To place an order call (215) 468-7865, or go online.

The local businesses also will include discounts on future orders and surprises with each delivery.

If you find yourself craving dessert while social distancing at home, you may want to consider taking advantage of this promotion that supports small businesses across the city.