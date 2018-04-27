Free Library of Philadelphia offers free access to New York Times with library card

A new perk is on the way for members of the Free Library of Philadelphia – the New York Times, for free.

The library announced Friday that card holders now have free access to NYTimes.com, NYT mobile apps and international editions of the newspaper. That covers current and historical editions, Spanish and Chinese language editions and special features.

Access will be available at Free Library of Philadelphia locations and anywhere, with a bit of a trick.

At the library, members can browse the New York Times using the library's Wi-Fi network, but they must create an account at NYTimes.com.

From home, work, or on the go, members can follow the New York Times Anywhere link on the library's database page to claim 72-hour passes for New York Times digital access. A login account is required at NYTimes.com.

At the end of the complimentary 72 hours, members can return to the database page, click the link again and claim additional passes. There is no weekly or monthly limit to the number of passes you can claim.

You'll probably want to bookmark the library's database page, since you'll be directed to a confirmation page whenever your 72-hour pass expires.

There are a few excluded or restricted sections. Crossword puzzles and NYTimes Cooking aren't available.

If you're not a member of the Free Library of Philadelphia and you habitually find yourself maxing out the allotted free articles at the New York Times website, this is an easy way to do yourself two favors for price of none.