More News:

July 23, 2020

Free Library director resigns amid accusations of workplace discrimination

Siobhan Reardon led Philly's public library for 12 years

Pat Ralph Headshot
By Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff
Libraries Resignations
Free Library Philadelphia Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

The Free Library of Philadelphia is searching for a new leader following the resignation of Siobhan Reardon. Reardon, above in 2016, stepped down following accusations of workplace discrimination.

Siobhan Reardon is stepping down as head of the Free Library of Philadelphia amid accusations of workplace inequality.

Reardon, who has served as the public library system's president and director for 12 years, submitted her letter of resignation Thursday to the chairs of the board of trustees and board of directors.

"After careful consideration I have made the decision to step aside from my position as president & director of the Free Library of Philadelphia and to work with the foundation to plan a transition as president of the foundation," Reardon wrote in the letter, obtained by Billy Penn.

PhillyVoice reached out to the Free Library of Philadelphia for comment, but library officials did not immediately respond.  

Mayor Jim Kenney issued a statement thanking Reardon for her service. He said his office will work with the library to find a successor.

"The Free Library of Philadelphia strives to be a welcoming and inclusive public space, and that mission must endure," the statement read. "After hearing calls for reform from library employees and the public, it is clear that a change in leadership is necessary during these unprecedented times. 

"Our administration stands in solidarity with the Free Library’s Black employees, and the countless others who have made their voices heard. More than ever, people across the nation — and right here in Philadelphia — are demanding changes from institutions and those in power."

Reardon’s exit comes as library staffers decried racial disparities and alleged discrimination in the workplace.

Black library workers detailed their concerns in an open letter posted online in late June. They called out workplace racism, income and job disparities, and a lack of COVID-19 protections for Black workers, who are more likely to become sick or die from the virus. 

Additionally, the local chapter of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, the largest trade union of public employees in the United States, launched a "vote of no confidence" petition criticizing Reardon and the board of trustees. 

The petition claimed "insufficient action of this administration concerning racism," citing the open letter from Black workers. Nearly 2,000 union members and other supporters have signed the petition.

Board of Trustees Chairperson Pam Dembe acknowledged those concerns when emailing Reardon's resignation letter to the board. The email was obtained by Billy Penn. 

"In the last several months, events have overtaken us all," Dembe wrote. "The health consequences of COVID-19 and the long-overdue wider rage about deeply imbedded racism have brought us to a point where the Free Library, like many other institutions must make very major changes if we are to most effectively serve our employees and our patrons."

Follow Pat & PhillyVoice on Twitter: @Pat_Ralph | @thePhillyVoice
Like us on Facebook: PhillyVoice
Add Pat's RSS feed to your feed reader
Have a news tip? Let us know.

Pat Ralph Headshot

Pat Ralph
PhillyVoice Staff

pat@phillyvoice.com

Read more Libraries Resignations Philadelphia Discrimination Siobhan Reardon Coronavirus Free Library of Philadelphia COVID-19 Racism Racial Justice

Videos

Just In

Must Read

Opinion

Eytan Shander: Bryce Harper for Phillies GM
Bryce-Harper_072320_usat

Activities

New Jersey allowing yoga, pilates and martial arts studios to resume operations
Yoga studios new jersey

Addiction

Smokers should begin cessation drugs, then decide when to quit
Smoking cessation guidelines

Eagles

What they're saying: Eagles' Miles Sanders poised for breakout season, could join 'elite tier' of fantasy RBs
010520MilesSanders

Music

Taylor Swift collaborates with Bon Iver, Aaron Dessner for new album 'Folklore'
Taylor Swift Folklore

Food & Drink

Philly River Stroll: FCM Hospitality opens outdoor eateries along Delaware River waterfront
Philly River Stroll

Featured Homes

Limited - The Hopkinson House - 604 S Washington Square 2206-08

FOR SALE! The Hopkinson House - Combination of two adjacent units to create a deluxe 1 bedroom plus den, 2 bathroom with a balcony overlooking Washington Square and the Center City skyline; this home has incredible potential. 1,443 sf | $550,000
Limited - The Academy House - 1420 Locust Street - 12a

FOR SALE! The Academy House - 3 bedroom, 2.5 bathroom corner unit offering gorgeous north-facing city vistas, an expansive master suite, incredible natural light and ample entertaining space. 1,524 sf | $499,900
Listed by

© 2020 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved