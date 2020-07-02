Free sunscreen available at some pools, beaches in Pennsylvania state parks

A program that provides free sunscreen at Pennsylvania state parks is being expanded ahead of the peak summer months.

Sunscreen dispensers will be installed at the beaches and swimming pools of 13 state parks, The Department of Conservation and Natural Resources announced Tuesday. Among the new additions: Marsh Creek State Park in Chester County.

New dispensers will be stocked with 30+ SPF BrightGuard sunscreen to help protect state park visitors while they are out in the sun.

The program, created in 2017, will continue to provide sunscreen at the pool in Nockamixon State Park in Bucks County.



Some areas were chosen due to their locations within counties with high melanoma incidence rates, state officials said. One in 40 state residents will be diagnosed with the skin cancer in their lifetime, they added.

Health experts say daily application of a sunscreen with a sun protection factor of at least 30 can help prevent skin cancer.

"With the approach of July 4th signaling the 'Fun in the Sun' season's in full swing, we want to promote safe outdoor activity, while reminding outdoors enthusiasts that more than 8,500 Americans are diagnosed with skin cancer each day," DCNR Secretary Cindy Dunn said.



The program is expected to provide free sunscreen to as many as 500,000 people this summer.

The five new locations included in the program are the swimming pools at Mount Pisgah State Park in Bradford County and Marsh Creek State Park; the lake swimming areas at Cowans Gap State Park in Fulton County and Beltzville State Park in Carbon County; and Beach No. 6 in Presque Isle State Park in Erie County.

The eight other state parks included in the program: Bald Eagle in Centre County, Gifford Pinchot in York County, Little Buffalo in Perry County, Laurel Hill in Somerset County, Caledonia in Franklin County, Pine Grove Furnace in Cumberland County, Cordorus in York County and Nockamixon.

Learn more about the sunscreen dispenser program here.