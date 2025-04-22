New tools show free WiFi locations as Philly aims to improve digital equity

Accessing free internet just got a little easier in Philadelphia, and it doesn't require cracking your neighbor's password.

On Tuesday, officials announced the launch of the Philly Free Wi-Fi Finder tool, which shows the city's 114 locations with public networks, and the dashboard of the same name, showing data on internet accessibility. Both follow Mayor Cherelle Parker's renewal of the Verizon franchise agreement last summer, which requires the company to install free WiFi at 183 city recreation centers within two years.

“Access to reliable, affordable internet is not a luxury. It’s a necessity,” said Melissa Scott, the city's chief information officer. “With these new tools, the Office of Innovation and Technology is making it easier for residents to get online while also providing industry leaders with the data they need to expand digital access across our city.”

The finder is a searchable map of the city's locations that offer free WiFi, which include Free Library of Philadelphia branches, recreation centers, older adult centers, parks and city buildings. Users can plug in a specific address or location to see if WiFi is available there, or enter a ZIP code to find nearby sites. The tool includes an option to filter out the type of location and whether it has accessible computers on the premises.

The dashboard, meanwhile, is a resource for data on how residents access the internet. It includes a coverage map of city WiFi, the number of sites with computer classes and how many buildings have been upgraded under the Verizon agreement. It also includes demographic information on residents in the surrounding area near a center, including income and the percentage of households without internet, mobile phone plans and a computing device.

A statement from the city said that since October 2024, Verizon has implemented public WiFi at 51 parks and recreation centers, a key upgrade as those locations tend to be open longer on weekends than Free Library branches. The internet provider also agreed to add access to up to 261 city-owned properties selected by Philadelphia officials.

"Expanding access to affordable, high-quality internet is important for Philadelphian’s economic growth, opportunity and active participation in today’s digital economy," Parker said in a statement. "These tools are helping to close the digital divide, drive innovation, and create a stronger, more connected city for all."