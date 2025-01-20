Game ball, three stars, and snap count analysis: Divisional Round, Eagles vs. Rams

In their Divisional Round win over the Los Angeles Rams, the Philadelphia Eagles played 63 snaps on offense and 71 on defense. Let's just get right to the snap counts, and some notes.

Quarterback

• 63 snaps: Jalen Hurts

Notes: Hurts is playing some pretty crappy quarterback as a passer right now. He dropped back to pass 27 times and the Eagles had 65 net passing yards. That's 2.4 yards per dropback. It's extremely hard to win in the NFL with that kind of passing inefficiency, but the Eagles have survived and advanced because Saquon Barkley is a superhero and the defense has produced six turnovers so far in the playoffs.

Hurts is holding onto the ball for an eternity, he's not making quick decisions under pressure like throwing the ball away, and his timing with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith just seems to be way off at the moment (even before the snow), which shouldn't be happening in the 19th game of the season.

Like, we can all acknowledge what we're seeing, right?

That said, the Eagles still pretty badly need Hurts. In the Eagles' loss to the Commanders Week 16, after Hurts got knocked out of the game the Commanders quickly realized, "Oh hey, we don't have to pay any attention to Kenny Pickett on these zone reads," and they completely shut down Saquon Barkley thereafter.

The Eagles need a healthy, able-to-run Hurts next weekend. It is crucial for the run game for Hurts to be able to occupy a defender even when just handing off, and give Barkley more favorable numbers against opposing defensive fronts. If Hurts can't run, or the Commanders identify that he is hobbled, that could be devastating for the Eagles' offense.