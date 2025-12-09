Game ball, three stars, and snap count analysis: Week 14, Eagles at Chargers

In their Week 14 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, the Philadelphia Eagles played 71 snaps on offense and 74 snaps on defense. Let's just get right to the snap counts, some notes, and some special recognition.

Quarterback

• 71 snaps: Jalen Hurts

Notes: We already covered Hurts' game against the Chargers in some depth in our "10 awards" and added commentary on his season in general in our NFC Hierarchy/Obituary. And frankly, I have a plane to catch back to Philly, lol, so I'll be brief here.

But I will just say that if the team benches Hurts, there's probably no coming back from that. Would I be curious to see Tanner McKee? Sure. But, that ain't saving the season, and the relationship between Hurts and whoever Hurts believes is responsible in any way for his benching is probably fractured forever.

So, spoiler, it's going to take a whole lot more than what we have seen from him this season to make that kind of seismic change.

Running back

• 58 snaps: Saquon Barkley



• 7 snaps each: Tank Bigsby, Will Shipley

• 1 snap: Cooper DeJean



Notes: Barkley got loose on a trick play and housed a 52-yard run for a TD. Otherwise, his day looked like the others this season, as he had 19 carries for 70 yards (3.7 YPC).

If Hurts hadn't fumbled immediately after his fumble recovery, we might be talking about Shipley's forced fumble as a big play in this game today.

Wide receiver

• 69 snaps each: A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith

• 35 snaps: Jahan Dotson

• 21 snaps: Darius Cooper

Notes: The usually sure-handed Brown had three drops in high-leverage situations. He did top 100 yards for the third straight game. I've seen some dopey commentary on social media that has been something along the lines of, "A.J. got his so he's happy."

To be clear, he's not. By all means criticize his play in this game, but postgame he took accountability for the three big plays he left on the field.

Cooper plays hard. He had some good blocks, particularly on Barkley's long run. I think he has earned a role in the Johnny Wilson / Zach Pascal role going forward.

Tight end

• 66 snaps: Dallas Goedert



• 15 snaps: Grant Calcaterra



• 5 snaps: Cameron Latu

• 2 snaps: Kylen Granson



Notes: Goedert had a good game. He had 8 catches on 10 targets for 78 yards.

Offensive line

• 71 snaps each: Jordan Mailata, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen, Fred Johnson

• 59 snaps: Landon Dickerson



• 12 snaps: Brett Toth



Notes: Dickerson left with a calf injury, but did return. The left side of the line with Dickerson and Mailata has not been the imposing force we've become accustomed to.

The Eagles could be getting Lane Johnson back against the Raiders this week. We'll see.

Edge defenders

• 59 snaps: Jaelan Phillips



• 44 snaps: Nolan Smith

• 40 snaps: Jalyx Hunt

Notes: Hunt feasted on backup offensive tackles, and had a great game. 8 tackles, 2.5 sacks, and forced fumble. In the last seven games, Hunt has 4.5 sacks, 13 QB hits, 2 INTs (including a pick-six), a forced fumble, and 2 PBUs.

Phillips also played physically all night, and hit Justin Herbert's arm on Adoree' Jackson's INT.

Interior defensive line

• 57 snaps: Moro Ojomo

• 45 snaps: Jordan Davis



• 32 snaps: Byron Young

• 30 snaps: Brandon Graham

• 7 snaps: Ty Robinson



Notes: Davis has really become the player the Eagles hoped he'd be. He's in shape and playing a lot of snaps. He had 6 tackles and 1.5 sacks in this game. On the season he now has 55 tackles and 4.5 sacks.

Young had a good game in relief of Jalen Carter, who was out after having a procedure on both shoulders. He had 1.5 sacks, too.

Ojomo had a bad mistake filling in for Carter on the field goal block team. He used a blocker as leverage in jumping to try to block a kick. Can't do that. My guess is that he didn't know the rule. I'd scream "bad coaching" on that one, but I think Michael Clay has done a nice job overall with the special teams units, unlike the offensive staff.

We'll put Graham in this section, because he mostly played on the interior with Carter out. He gave the Eagles a lot of snaps in this game when they needed him.

Linebacker

• 74 snaps: Zack Baun



• 65 snaps: Nakobe Dean

• 9 snaps: Jihaad Campbell



Notes: Dean had a bad game Week 13 against the Bears, but he bounced back in this one. He is one of the best blitzing linebackers in the NFL, and Vic Fangio is doing a good job of deploying that skill set at opportune times. He had a sack/fumble on Herbert.

Cornerback and safety

• 74 snaps each: Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Reed Blankenship



• 72 snaps: Marcus Epps



• 56 snaps: Adoree' Jackson



• 2 snaps: Michael Carter

Notes: DeJean and Jackson each had a pair of pass breakups. Jackson has really started to play well. He was at one time the biggest concern among the Eagles' starters. Not anymore.

Epps did a nice job filling in as the starter after Sydney Brown was a mess against the Bears.

Three stars 🤩

⭐⭐⭐: EDGE Jalyx Hunt: He's been awesome lately.

🌟🌟: iDL Jordan Davis: Mea culpa: The Eagles were right to exercise Davis' fifth-year option.

✨: LB Nakobe Dean: Nice bounce back after the Chicago game.

Game ball 🏈

Week 1, vs. Cowboys: Jalen Hurts Week 2, at Chiefs: Andrew Mukuba Week 3, vs. Rams: Jordan Davis Week 4, at Buccaneers: Quinyon Mitchell Week 5, vs. Broncos: DeVonta Smith Week 6, at Giants: Dallas Goedert Week 7, at Vikings: Jalen Hurts Week 8, vs. Giants: Saquon Barkley Week 10, at Packers: Jaelan Phillips Week 11, vs. Lions: Vic Fangio Week 12, at Cowboys: A.J. Brown Week 13, vs. Bears: A.J. Brown Week 14, at Chargers: Jalyx Hunt

