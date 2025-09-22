Game ball, three stars, and snap count analysis: Week 3, Eagles vs. Rams

In their Week 3 win over the Los Angeles Rams, the Philadelphia Eagles played 67 snaps on offense and 66 snaps on defense. Let's just get right to the snap counts, some notes, and some special recognition.

Quarterback

• 67 snaps: Jalen Hurts

Notes: The first half of this game (plus the first series of the second half) was a tough watch if you're an Eagles fan. The offense got absolutely nothing going at all, and Hurts took a couple of big hits. But once the Eagles got down by three scores, the coaching staff opened up the playbook a bit with some down the field throws, and the results were great. After finishing the first half with 17 passing yards, Hurts ultimately finished the game 21 of 32 for 226 yards, 3 TDs, and his typical 0 INTs.

The Eagles also had success with some Hurts designed runs, which they hadn't called at all in the first two games.

Hurts has now won 17 straight games that he has started and finished.

Running back

• 63 snaps: Saquon Barkley



• 5 snaps: A.J. Dillon

Notes: For the third straight game this season, Barkley just didn't have much room to run. He carried 18 times for just 46 yards (2.6 YPC) and no TDs.

Through 3 games Rush Yards YPC TD Saquon Barkley, 2024 63 351 5.6 4 Saquon Barkley, 2025 58 194 3.3 2



He also had four catches for just nine yards. He was completely bottled up after running all over the Rams in both games last year.

Much of the focus surrounding the Eagles' offense so far in 2025 has centered around getting the passing game going. But, you know, they need to get the run game going, too.

Wide receiver

• 64 snaps: DeVonta Smith



• 62 snaps: A.J. Brown



• 52 snaps: Jahan Dotson



• 6 snaps: Darius Cooper



• 2 snaps: John Metchie



Notes: In our preview of this matchup, we had highlighted that with Ahkello Witherspoon out, the Rams employed a trio of extremely small/light cornerbacks that A.J. Brown should be able to bully. And, well, he did on a pair of "have to have it" third downs. The first was with the Eagles backed up in their own territory on a 3rd and 10. He broke three tackles here:

Look at how fired up Barkley was after that catch and run.

And then later on another 3rd and 10, he reminded old friend Emmanuel Forbes who's boss:

Smith also had an efficient game, catching eight of nine targets for 60 yards and the go-ahead TD.

Dotson has been quiet after a big game Week 1.

Tight end

• 61 snaps: Dallas Goedert



• 13 snaps: Grant Calcaterra



• 5 snaps: Cameron Latu

• 2 snaps: Kyler Granson



Notes: Goedert only got two targets after returning from a knee injury, but one of them was a 33-yard TD strike down the seam.

The Eagles didn't use many two-TE sets in this game, like they had (mostly) unsuccessfully the first two weeks of the season.

Offensive line

• 67 snaps each: Jordan Mailata, Landon Dickerson, Cam Jurgens, Tyler Steen

• 42 snaps: Fred Johnson

• 15 snaps: Matt Pryor



• 10 snaps: Lane Johnson



Notes: Lane Johnson injured his neck, but he was optimistic that he'd be good to go next week in Tampa. We'll see.

We covered this in our 10 awards, but it was clear throughout training camp and the preseason games that Matt Pryor isn't good, especially at offensive tackle. THAT'S WHY YOU TRADED FOR FRED JOHNSON, GUYS! A day later, it's still confusing why the team chose to play Pryor over Fred Johnson after Lane Johnson got hurt. Here's how those Pryor snaps went, by the way:

Once Pryor was benched in favor of Fred Johnson, the line stabilized, Hurts had time to throw, and the Eagles moved the ball.

Edge defenders

• 46 snaps: Nolan Smith



• 43 snaps: Jalyx Hunt



• 24 snaps: Za'Darius Smith



• 19 snaps: Josh Uche

Notes: The Eagles had three healthy scratches on the edge in Azeez Ojulari, Ogbo Okoronkwo, and Patrick Johnson. I've been asked by a few readers why they're keeping Ojulari on the roster. My guess is that they're hoping they can trade him (and his guaranteed money) once some teams around the league become depleted on the edge, for literally anything. (Not so sure anyone will bite, if so.)

The guys who played combined for six tackles and no sacks.

Interior defensive line

• 60 snaps: Jalen Carter



• 45 snaps: Jordan Davis



• 33 snaps: Moro Ojomo



• 10 snaps: Byron Young

Notes: Obviously, this was "The Jordan Davis Game," after he made huge plays throughout in some pretty big moments. Everyone will remember his blocked field goal / scoop-and-score, but he also chased Matthew Stafford down for a sack on a key third down, and he had a huge run stop on 4th and 1.

Carter also blocked a field goal... and he had another taunting penalty.

Linebacker

• 66 snaps: Zack Baun



• 63 snaps: Jihaad Campbell

Notes: Baun had a big game that will fly under the radar a bit because of Davis' heroics, but he had seven tackles, an INT that led to a short field TD, and a pair of pass breakups.

Cornerback and safety

• 66 snaps each: Quinyon Mitchell, Cooper DeJean, Reed Blankenship



• 49 snaps: Andrew Mukuba



• 38 snaps: Adoree' Jackson



• 19 snaps: Sydney Brown



• 12 snaps: Jakorian Bennett

Notes: Davante Adams got behind the Eagles defense for a long TD, and Puca Nacua caught 11 passes, mostly on short stuff, but the Eagles defense also held Stafford to under 200 yards passing, which felt like a small win.

After Jackson got hurt, the Rams attacked Bennett. He gave up some receptions, but also broke up a deep pass late in the game with the Rams trying to drive for the win.

Three stars 🤩

⭐⭐⭐: NT Jordan Davis: Duh.

🌟🌟: WR A.J. Brown: Brown reminded everyone on Sunday that he's still good.

✨: OT Fred Johnson: This was on its way to being "The Fred Johnson Game" before it became "The Jordan Davis Game."

Game ball 🏈

Week 1, vs. Cowboys: Jalen Hurts Week 2, at Chiefs: Andrew Mukuba Week 3, vs. Rams: Jordan Davis

