18 Society Hill residents to open up their yards next month for annual garden tour

Society Hill residents will open up their yards next month for the neighborhood's annual self-guided walking tour.

On June 8-9, 18 homes will allow people to take a peek into gardens and outdoor spaces that can't been seen from the street. Attendees can get ideas for their own landscaping or just appreciate what's blooming against the backdrop of 18th and 19th century bricks and cobblestones.

Saturday, June 8, and Sunday, June 9

1-4 p.m.

401 Lombard St.

$35 in advance; $40 at the door