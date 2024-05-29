18 Society Hill residents to open up their yards next month for annual garden tour

May 29, 2024
Society Hill residents will open up their yards next month for the neighborhood's annual self-guided walking tour.
On June 8-9, 18 homes will allow people to take a peek into gardens and outdoor spaces that can't been seen from the street. Attendees can get ideas for their own landscaping or just appreciate what's blooming against the backdrop of 18th and 19th century bricks and cobblestones.
Tickets can be purchased in advance on the Society Hill Civic Association's website for $35 before 5 p.m. on June 7 or at the door for $40. On the day of the event, people can pick up prepurchased tickets and maps of the route at the Old Pine Community Center at 401 Lombard St.
The Gardens of Society Hill Tour, an annual fundraiser that began in 1978, supports the civic association and all proceeds go toward neighborhood beautification. Tickets may be used for both days, and the tour will be held rain or shine.
Society Hill hosts the largest concentrations of buildings from the 1700s and early 1800s in the United States, according to the civic association.
Saturday, June 8, and Sunday, June 9
1-4 p.m.
401 Lombard St.
$35 in advance; $40 at the door