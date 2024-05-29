More Events:

May 29, 2024

18 Society Hill residents to open up their yards next month for annual garden tour

The two-day event on June 8-9 highlights some outdoor spaces in one of Philly's oldest neighborhoods.

MIchaela Althouse
By Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff
Arts & Culture Gardens
Society Hill Garden Tour Thom Carroll/For PhillyVoice

For two days, people can tour 18 gardens and outdoor spaces in Society Hill (above) for the neighborhood's annual walking tour.

Society Hill residents will open up their yards next month for the neighborhood's annual self-guided walking tour.

On June 8-9, 18 homes will allow people to take a peek into gardens and outdoor spaces that can't been seen from the street. Attendees can get ideas for their own landscaping or just appreciate what's blooming against the backdrop of 18th and 19th century bricks and cobblestones. 

Tickets can be purchased in advance on the Society Hill Civic Association's website for $35 before 5 p.m. on June 7 or at the door for $40. On the day of the event, people can pick up prepurchased tickets and maps of the route at the Old Pine Community Center at 401 Lombard St.

The Gardens of Society Hill Tour, an annual fundraiser that began in 1978, supports the civic association and all proceeds go toward neighborhood beautification. Tickets may be used for both days, and the tour will be held rain or shine. 

Society Hill hosts the largest concentrations of buildings from the 1700s and early 1800s in the United States, according to the civic association.

Gardens of Society Hill Tour

Saturday, June 8, and Sunday, June 9

1-4 p.m.

401 Lombard St. 

$35 in advance; $40 at the door

MIchaela Althouse

Michaela Althouse
PhillyVoice Staff

michaela@phillyvoice.com

Read more Arts & Culture Gardens Society Hill Spring Walking Tours Gardening

Videos

Featured

Limited - Wells Fargo Center - Branded Exterior

Wells Fargo Center recognized as one of 'Best Venues 2024' by 'Front Office Sports'
Limited - Meet Boston - Island

Experience Boston’s oceanside allure

Just In

Must Read

Recreation

Skaters are stoked that Sweden is bringing back the old LOVE Park
LOVE Park Malmo

Sponsored

Kick off summer at The Navy Yard
Limited - The Navy Yard - Jenga

Prevention

HPV vaccine reduces risk of head and neck cancers in men, study shows
HPV Vaccine Men

Nature

Six planets will align Monday. Here's what can be seen with the naked eye
planet alignment june

Phillies

Recent former Phillies: Will Rhys Hoskins make his return to Philly next week?
Rhys-Hoskins-Brewers-4.3.2024-MLB.jpg

Festivals

Festivals, marches and a giant flag: Your guide to Philly Pride Month's first week
Philly Pride Parade

© 2024 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved