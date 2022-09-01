More News:

September 01, 2022

Video footage in Gary Busey sex offense case released by Cherry Hill police, but it sheds no new insights

Most of the body camera and witness interview footage from the investigation is blurred and without audio. Newly-available documents are heavily redacted

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
Gary Busey Body Cam JC OLIVERA/SIPA USA

The Cherry Hill Police Department has released video footage and documents from its investigation into the sexual misconduct allegations made against actor Gary Busey at the Monster Mania Convention last month. But the videos are mostly blurred and without audio, and the documents are heavily redacted.

Cherry Hill Police released video footage and documents from their investigation of actor Gary Busey, who was accused of sexual misconduct by at least three women at last month's Monster-Mania Convention. 

Busey, 78, allegedly grabbed the buttocks of two women and tried to unhook a third woman's bra during a photo shoot at the DoubleTree Hotel on Rt. 70 on Aug. 13. 

Most of the police body camera footage and witness interview videos released Thursday are blurred and without audio, the Associated Press reported. And the heavily-redacted documents did not provide any new details about the allegations. 

A 2-minute, 15-second body camera video shows Busey walking toward an SUV parked outside the hotel, the Inquirer reported. It depicts portions of an exchange with a police officer who asks how he can reach Busey and confirms the actor has his contact information. 

The body camera footage was recorded around 8 p.m. on Aug. 14. The Monster-Mania Convention said it had removed Busey after it received complaints about his conduct. The convention has said it is cooperating with the police investigation. 

Busey allegedly asked investigators to talk his accusers out of pressing charges and characterized the incident as an accident, a criminal complaint obtained by NBC10 says.

The actor has publicly denied any wrongdoing, telling TMZ that the allegations were "made up." 

Busey was supposed to appear in court Wednesday, but the hearing was canceled, CBS News reported. He has been charged with criminal sexual contact, attempted criminal sexual contact and harassment. 

This is not the first time Busey has faced sexual misconduct allegations. In 2016, he was accused of groping a woman and forcibly placing her hand on his crotch while working on the set of NBC's "Celebrity Apprentice" in 2011.

Busey is famous for his role as the titular character in 1978's "The Buddy Holly Story," a biographical movie about the 1950s singer whose career was cut short by a fatal plane crash. He won a best actor award from the National Society of Film Critics for his performance.

Noah Zucker

Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff

noah@phillyvoice.com

