Giants safety Jabrill Peppers implies DeVonta Smith was unhappy to be drafted by Eagles

As the dust settles on the 2021 NFL Draft, Philadelphia Eagles fans are virtually unanimous in their belief that trading up to select Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith was a Howie Roseman masterclass in maximizing value.

We've been over it already, but the Eagles traded with the Dallas Cowboys from No. 12 overall to No. 10 to take Smith, the Heisman Trophy winner, jumping ahead of the New York Giants at No. 11 in the process. The Giants traded back with the Chicago Bears to No. 20 to take Florida wide receiver Kadarius Toney and stash a first-round pick next year. They probably would have taken Smith had the Eagles done nothing. And on top of all that, the Eagles got an extra first-rounder next year by trading from No. 6 to No. 12 before the draft.

