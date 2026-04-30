Girard Avenue Street Festival to bring 100+ vendors, live music and food to Brewerytown

The Girard Avenue Street Festival will return to Brewerytown on Saturday, May 16, bringing a full day of live music, local vendors and neighborhood food to Girard Avenue.

The free event runs from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. between College Avenue and 29th Street, turning that stretch of Girard into a busy block filled with shopping, music and food. Businesses and artists from Brewerytown, Francisville, Spring Garden and Fairmount will all be part of it.

More than 100 vendors are expected, selling everything from handmade goods to local services, while neighborhood spots serve food throughout the day.

Live performances will take place across two stages, with a mix of DJs, bands and community groups, along with dance and youth acts earlier in the day.

Families can check out a dedicated kids zone with games, bounce houses and other activities.

The festival will be held rain or shine. Admission is free, with food and vendor purchases available pay-as-you-go.

Girard Avenue Street Festival

Saturday, May 16 | 11 a.m. - 5 p.m.

West Girard Avenue

Between College Ave. & 29th St.

Philadelphia, PA 19130

Pay-as-you-go

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