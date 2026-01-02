Girard Point Bridge to get $261 million in repairs over the next five years

PennDOT begins work in the coming weeks on a multiyear project to repair the Girard Point Bridge that carries Interstate 95 over the Schuylkill River about four miles north of the airport.

The $261.5 million project will be completed in several phases during the next five years. Construction begins Jan. 12 with crews building access roads at various locations under I-95 between Enterprise Avenue in Southwest Philly and FDR Park Drive in South Philly. There are no travel restrictions planned on I-95 during the early phases of the project.

The double-decked, steel-truss bridge, completed in 1973, was renovated last between 2010 and 2012. About 148,500 vehicles travel across the Girard Point Bridge daily. PennDOT says the bridge needs a variety of improvements, including a new concrete decking, repairs to expansion joints, better lighting and drainage and work on other structures connected to the bridge.

PennDOT said it plans to maintain three lanes of traffic in both directions over the bridge to avoid disruptions that would impact travel to the Sports Complex for the World Cup and MLB All-Star Game in June and July. Then in late July, off-peak hour and weekend lane restrictions will be needed. During peak travel times, PennDOT will have modified three-lane traffic patterns for motorists traveling in both directions over the bridge.

The bridge work is 90% funded by the federal government with the rest covered by the PennDOT's Bridge Preservation Program. Several years ago, the Girard Point Bridge had been among nine bridges that PennDOT proposed charging motorists a toll to cross in order to raise funds for its maintenance. A Commonwealth Court judge blocked the state's plan after a series of legal challenges in 2022, requiring PennDOT to reevaluate its options to pay for improvements.

PennDOT expects to complete work on the Girard Point Bridge by early 2031.