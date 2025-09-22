Goats, beer and costumes return for Philly Goat Project’s GOAToberFest

Philly Goat Project will host its fourth annual GOAToberFest on Saturday, Oct. 18, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Laurel Hill West Conservatory in Bala Cynwyd. The fall gathering mixes goats, beer, costumes, drag performances and community activities to support the nonprofit’s year-round programs.

The event will be emceed by drag performer Dominique Lee and will feature Philly Goat Project’s 13 goats alongside live entertainment, snacks and games. Attendees can sip craft beer from Triple Bottom Brewing, roast s’mores by the fire pit, enter raffles for goat artwork, pose in a goat photo booth and take part in a cemetery tour of Laurel Hill. Costumes are encouraged, with prizes awarded in a contest.

This year’s highlights include the release of the 2026 Goat Calendar, photographed by Jessica Kourkounis to mark America’s 250th anniversary. Images show the goats at Philadelphia landmarks, including the Museum of the American Revolution with the “Hamilton” cast and on the Sixers’ community basketball court with mascot Franklin.

Triple Bottom Brewing is rebranding its Oktoberfest Crunch beer with a GOAToberFest label by designer Marian Bailey. The beer will be served at the festival and sold afterward in four-packs, with half the proceeds benefiting Philly Goat Project. Apprentices from the brewery’s Future of Service program, which supports people impacted by homelessness or incarceration, will staff the bar.

Exclusive GOAToberFest T-shirts by Bailey will also be available, featuring Ray, a goat who had a leg amputation earlier this year and has become a symbol of resilience.

The event is open to attendees 14 and older. Teens ages 14-17 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian who also has a ticket.

Tickets cost $75. Proceeds benefit literacy programs, environmental education, animal-assisted therapy, wellness initiatives and job skills training.

Saturday, Oct. 18 from 2-5 p.m.

Laurel Hill West Conservatory

225 Belmont Ave

Bala Cynwyd, PA 19004, USA

$75 per person

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the editorial staff.