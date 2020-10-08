More Sports:

October 08, 2020

Why is Philadelphia the only major US City without a regular PGA Tour event?

By Evan Macy
PhillyVoice Staff
Golf PGA Tour
Womens-PGA-Aronimink_101020_usat Thomas J. Russo/USA TODAY Sports

Golfers and caddies walk up the first fairway with the LPGA Championship Woman's Trophy in the foreground during the first round of the 2020 KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament at Aronimink Golf Club.

Philadelphia represents the 4th largest media market in the country. It has rabid sports fans and historic golf courses. 

But the PGA Tour, LPGA Tour and Champions Tour rarely stop in these parts.

The ladies are in town this weekend, competing in the KPMG Woman's PGA Championship at Aronimink Golf Club in Newtown Square, just about 20 miles west of the city. But, of course, because of COVID-19, no one is there to see it.

The men will be back, in 2026, for a PGA Championship of their own that will also be held at Aronimink. But that's it for the foreseeable future.

Philly is the largest media market in the country without a regular tour stop — getting its live in-person golf from a rare one-off major championship (like the 2013 U.S. Open at Merion) or Fed-Ex Cup event (like the BMW Championship in 2018). 

Here are the top 12 metro areas by media market size, all of which has hosted at least one PGA Tour event in the last two years:

Media MarketMarket sizePGA Event
1. New York City7.1 millionNorthern Trust
2. Los Angeles5.3 millionGenesis Invitational
3. Chicago3.2 millionBMW Championship
John Deer Classic
4. Philadelphia2.8 million
5. Dallas-Ft. Worth2.6 millionCharles Schwab Challenge
6. Washington DC2.4 millionBMW Championship
Quicken Loans National
7. Houston2.4 millionHouston Open
8. San Francisco Bay2.4 millionAT&T Pro Am
9. New England2.3 millionTravelers Championship
 10. Atlanta2.3 millionTOUR Championship
11. Tampa Bay 1.8 millionValspar Championship
12. Phoenix 1.8 millionWaste Management Open


Over the last 38 years since the 1981 U.S. Open at Merion, the Philly area has hosted just four PGA events, three LPGA events (if you include the 2015 U.S. Open in Lancaster) and two Champions Tour events. There is obviously no regular tour stop here, for any of the country's major golf leagues — unless you include the LPGA ShopRite Classic which is located just outside Atlantic City in New Jersey.

In six years the PGA will be back, which seems like a pretty long way away.

"For us, we actually started the planning this week," David Charles, the Senior Director of Championships at the PGA told PhillyVoice. "It'll be here sooner than you'd expect, but you haven't had much golf here other than the Merion U.S. Open."

The PGA of America seems to be the only golf organization that is taking advantage of the historic and world class golf courses located just outside of Philadelphia, that also includes Philadelphia Cricket Club, The ACE Club, Rolling Green and others — and Philly has Aronimink to thank for that.

"In 2017, the Traditions Committee here at Aronimink approached the PGA of America, asking how can they get more championships here," Charles said. "We sat down at Quail Hollow during the 2017 PGA Championship to discus what 'what should we be doing?' We had that dialogue with the club over the years, and low and behold, had a great opportunity to hold the 2020 LPGA and the 2026 PGA Championships here."

According to Charles, pro golf events come in all different shapes and sizes, from the Traveler's Championship in Connecticut to the Honda Classic down in Florida. There really should be a way for the Tour to get a regular stop in the area — but there appear to be no plans for that going forward.

And local club members who may give pause to letting thousands of spectators run rampant at their club, the time away from golf for members is only about a week and a half and the course bounces back pretty quickly, experts say.

In the early days of golf, courses all over the area, from Cobb's Creek to Hershey Country Club hosted events on Tour. But in modernity, that's no longer the case. It's only a rare major that returns, recognizing the rich golf history of the Philly area but falling short of committing to making that continue year after year.

"We are attracted to it because of its history, its traditions, the qualify of the golf course," Charles said of Aronimink — which also has hosted the 1962 PGA Championship, said. "It's one of the best courses Donald Ross has ever built and knowing that in Philadelphia and Pennsylvania, this area would be successful for us. This is the only club to have hosted a PGA, a Senior PGA and a women's PGA, there is no other club in the country that has hosted those three."

But, for now, if you want to witness Bryson DeChambeau blast it 380 yards, watch Tiger Woods try and squeeze one more victory out of his incredibly well stuck irons, or see Dustin Johnson confidently line up a long putt, you have to drive to Maryland, or to New Jersey. 

At least every year until 2026.

