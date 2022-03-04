Greater Philadelphia Pet Expo to feature trick dogs, slapstick comedy and adoptable animals

Animal lovers can watch dogs perform various tricks when the Greater Philadelphia Pet Expo returns later this month. A few of the furry creatures in attendance will be available for adoption too.

The event, held March 11-13 at the Greater Philadelphia Expo Center in Oaks, Montgomery County, also will include educational programming and more than 80 exhibits featuring some of the latest pet supply products. Visitors can bring leashed dogs with them.

The pet expo will feature Gail Mirabella and the Dynamo Dogs, who will do frisbee tricks, and Johnny Peers and the Muttville Comix, a slapstick comedy act featuring a dozen dogs. There also will be exhibits at the expo featuring alpacas, reptiles and other animals.

Several animal welfare organizations will be in attendance, including Noah's Ark Rescue & Sanctuary, the Brandywine Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals and Pin Ups for Pitbulls. Some will have adoptable pets on hand.

The expo is being put on by Family Pet Shows, which holds similar events across the East Coast including an upcoming event at the Morgantown Center in Berks County on Nov. 5-6.

"This event is the largest and most popular show we do," Karen Garetano, the company's co-producer, said of the Montgomery County expo.

"The number of pet licenses in the region has almost doubled since the start of COVID," she added. "The interest in the event seems to have doubled too based on our phones and social media activity."

Tickets cost $15 for adults and $6 for children ages 4-12. Children age 3 and under are free. All children are free on Friday, March 11 as part of family night.

The hours for the event are:

• Friday, March 11 – 4-9 p.m.

• Saturday, March 12 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

• Sunday, March 13 – 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For more information, call (631) 423-0620 or visit Family Pet Shows' website.

March 11-13 | $6-15

Greater Philadelphia Expo Center

100 Station Avenue, Oaks, PA 19456