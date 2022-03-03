More Events:

March 03, 2022

Her Place Supper Club to host bake sale benefiting Ukrainians

Proceeds from the event will be donated to World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit providing meals to refugees

Noah Zucker
By Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff
Food & Drink Bake Sales
Ukraine Bake Sale Source/Image licensed from Ingram Image

A bake sale at Her Place Supper Club will feature everything from gluten-free biscotti to Italian rainbow cookies. The proceeds will benefit World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit providing meals to Ukrainian refugees.

People looking to support Ukraine can do so in exchange for a sweet treat this weekend.

A group of pastry chefs are holding a bake sale at Her Place Supper Club in Center City on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., or whenever the baked goods sell out.

The proceeds will be donated to the World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit that provides meals in the wake of humanitarian crises. The organization is on the ground in Poland feeding refugees and delivering needed supplies to people who remain in the war zone.

A wide array of high-end baked goods will be available at the bake sale, ranging from traditional Italian rainbow cookies to Vietnamese coffee crisps to gluten-free biscotti.

The chefs also are raising donations online for World Centrall Kitchen. Their goal is to gather $1,000 in addition to whatever they raise at the bake sale Sunday.

"Anything that (we) can do to help people in Ukraine right now is our No. 1 goal," said Abby Dahan, owner of The Bake School, which is organizing the effort. "I hope to see a great turnout for a good cause and for food that is good for the soul.”

Dahan, who was formerly the executive chef at Parc, opened The Bake School, which teaches the art of French baking, after she won the Food Network's "Chopped Sweets" in 2020.

Her Place Supper Club is one of 16 Philadelphia-area restaurants and chefs nominated as semifinalists in the 2022 James Beard Awards. Chef Amanda Shulman is up for the Emerging Chef award.

Shulman's rotating tasting menu and weekly reservation drops have made Her Place Supper Club one of the more popular restaurants in the city since it opened as a pop-up last summer.

"Bakers for Ukraine" Bake Sale

Sunday, March 6
11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Her Supper Club
1740 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA, 19103

Noah Zucker

Noah Zucker
PhillyVoice Staff

noah@phillyvoice.com

Read more Food & Drink Bake Sales Rittenhouse Ukraine Philadelphia

Videos

Featured

Limited - OddsJam Main2

Sports Betting: How I made over $400,000 living on the PA/NJ border
Purchased - Wine being poured down the drain

How to keep your New Year’s resolutions to quit drinking and other unhealthy habits

Just In

Must Read

Eagles

Eagles stay or go: Cornerback
Steven_Nelson_2_Eagles_49ers_Frese.jpg

Sponsored

Philly Shipyard is hiring Philadelphia residents for full-time quality-wage careers
Limited - Navy Yard Philadelphia

Government

Philly ends COVID-19 mask mandate for most indoor spaces
Philly Mask Mandate Lifted

Women's Health

Early menopause increases a woman's risk for dementia, study suggests
Early menopause Dementia

Media

WXPN's Helen Leicht retires after nearly 50 years in Philadelphia radio
Helen Leicht WXPN Retire

Arts & Culture

Philadelphia walking tour showcases important women in art, medicine and culture
Women's History Month Tour

© 2022 WWB Holdings, LLC. All rights reserved