Her Place Supper Club to host bake sale benefiting Ukrainians

People looking to support Ukraine can do so in exchange for a sweet treat this weekend.

A group of pastry chefs are holding a bake sale at Her Place Supper Club in Center City on Sunday from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., or whenever the baked goods sell out.

The proceeds will be donated to the World Central Kitchen, a nonprofit that provides meals in the wake of humanitarian crises. The organization is on the ground in Poland feeding refugees and delivering needed supplies to people who remain in the war zone.

A wide array of high-end baked goods will be available at the bake sale, ranging from traditional Italian rainbow cookies to Vietnamese coffee crisps to gluten-free biscotti.

The chefs also are raising donations online for World Centrall Kitchen. Their goal is to gather $1,000 in addition to whatever they raise at the bake sale Sunday.

"Anything that (we) can do to help people in Ukraine right now is our No. 1 goal," said Abby Dahan, owner of The Bake School, which is organizing the effort. "I hope to see a great turnout for a good cause and for food that is good for the soul.”

Dahan, who was formerly the executive chef at Parc, opened The Bake School, which teaches the art of French baking, after she won the Food Network's "Chopped Sweets" in 2020.

Her Place Supper Club is one of 16 Philadelphia-area restaurants and chefs nominated as semifinalists in the 2022 James Beard Awards. Chef Amanda Shulman is up for the Emerging Chef award.

Shulman's rotating tasting menu and weekly reservation drops have made Her Place Supper Club one of the more popular restaurants in the city since it opened as a pop-up last summer.

"Bakers for Ukraine" Bake Sale

Sunday, March 6

11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Her Supper Club

1740 Sansom St., Philadelphia, PA, 19103