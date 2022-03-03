The 2022 Philadelphia Auto Show will let visitors ride in electric cars

Fasten your seat belts and start your engines, car lovers. The Philadelphia Auto Show is finally back.

The auto show returns Saturday to the Pennsylvania Convention Center for the first time since February 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic began just weeks later and forced the cancellation of last year's event. The show runs through March 13.

The show will feature hundreds of new vehicles, concept cars, classic rides and exotic whips for gearheads and automobile fans to enjoy.

Vehicles from at least 23 manufacturers will be on display. Visitors will have the opportunity sit inside many of them, though they cannot enter the classic and exotic cars.

A "Hollywood Rides" exhibit will feature vehicles popularized by television shows and movies, including the 1969 Dodge A-100 "Mystery Machine" from "Scooby-Doo," the 1983 GMC Vandura Van from "The A-Team" and the Jeep Wrangler YJ Sahara Edition from "Jurassic Park."



Several current and former Eagles players will have their rides on display as part of a celebrity cars exhibit. Fletcher Cox's Rolls Royce Cullinan, Josh Sweat's Koenigsegg and Vinny Curry's Polaris Slingshot and Ford F-150 will be shown.

A new indoor track on the main floor will allow visitors to ride in a Ford, Kia or Volvo electric car. Attendees also can go off-road in the Camp Jeep exhibit or take a Toyota vehicle for a spin on a street course at 12th and Arch streets.

Pet adoptions will be available in the Subaru display area at the show. The car manufacturer is partnering with the Brandywine Valley SPCA, Pennsylvania SPCA, To Love a Canine, Misfit Angels of South Jersey and Providence Animal Shelter for the initiative.

Phang, the Philadelphia Union's mascot, is scheduled to appear Thursday and Friday from 5-9 p.m.

Tickets, which are on sale now, can be printed at home or scanned from a smartphone at the event. They are good for any day of the show, but can only be used once.

General admission tickets cost $16. Children ages 7-12 can enter for $10, and kids ages 6 and under are free. Seniors age 62 and older are $10. Military members receive a $3 discount.

Show times are listed below:

• Saturday, March 5 – 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• Sunday, March 6 – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

• Monday, March 7 to Friday, March 11 – Noon to 9 p.m.

• Saturday, March 12 – 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

• Sunday, March 13 – 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Guests do not have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to attend the auto show. Masks are now optional after the city lifted its indoor mask mandate.

March 5-13

$10-$16 per person

Pennsylvania Convention Center

1101 Arch St., Philadelphia, PA 19107

