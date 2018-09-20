Thousands of pounds of ground meat recalled for possible E. coli contamination

Cargill Meat Solutions issued a recall of 32,606 pounds of ground meat after a deadly E. coli outbreak that has killed at least one person.

In addition to the one reported death, at least 17 people have fallen ill due to the contaminated meat, the production of which dates back to June 21. People began to fall ill in early July.

The United States Department of Agriculture issued a list of products and labels to look for in the recall. Though it's been several months since the meat was sold, the USDA worries some customers may have frozen the meat and that it potentially still could be eaten.

"Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them," the USDA said in a statement issued Wednesday.

"These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

Symptoms of E .coli include stomach cramps, diarrhea, vomiting, and fever.

Cargill Meat Solutions is a food distributor based in Colorado and it operates a butch shop in Kennett Square, Chester County. This E. coli outbreak has not been linked publicly to any specific Cargill facilities.

