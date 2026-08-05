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August 05, 2026

Take a guided Delaware River kayak trip to Amico Island on Aug. 15

Glen Foerd's kayaking excursion will take paddlers to the New Jersey state park for a picnic lunch, scenic hiking trails and time to relax on the beach.

By PhillyVoice Media Events
Outdoors Kayaking
Guided kayak trip to Amico Island from Philadelphia Photo Credit/Kara Foran

Participants will paddle across the Delaware River to Amico Island during Glen Foerd's guided kayaking adventure on Aug. 15.

Looking for a different way to spend an afternoon outdoors? Glen Foerd is hosting a guided kayaking adventure across the Delaware River to Amico Island, a New Jersey state park known for its sandy beach, scenic trails and wildlife.

The trip begins at Glen Foerd in Northeast Philadelphia, where participants will launch in tandem kayaks and paddle across the river to the island. After arriving, they'll enjoy a picnic lunch provided by Glen Foerd before spending the afternoon hiking the trails, relaxing on the beach or exploring the island's shoreline by kayak.

The excursion is best suited for people who are comfortable kayaking for an extended period in open water. Advanced experience isn't required, but participants should be prepared for conditions that may include wind, river currents and changing tides.

Tickets are $50 per person, and proceeds support Glen Foerd's environmental education programs.

Kayak Adventure to Amico Island

Saturday, Aug. 15 | 1 to 5:30 p.m.
Glen Foerd
5001 Grant Ave.,
Philadelphia, PA 19114
Cost: $50 per person

This content was generated by PhillyVoice Media Events, not by the newsroom staff.

PhillyVoice Media Events

Read more Outdoors Kayaking Glen Foerd Delaware River

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