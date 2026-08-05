Take a guided Delaware River kayak trip to Amico Island on Aug. 15

Looking for a different way to spend an afternoon outdoors? Glen Foerd is hosting a guided kayaking adventure across the Delaware River to Amico Island, a New Jersey state park known for its sandy beach, scenic trails and wildlife.

The trip begins at Glen Foerd in Northeast Philadelphia, where participants will launch in tandem kayaks and paddle across the river to the island. After arriving, they'll enjoy a picnic lunch provided by Glen Foerd before spending the afternoon hiking the trails, relaxing on the beach or exploring the island's shoreline by kayak.

The excursion is best suited for people who are comfortable kayaking for an extended period in open water. Advanced experience isn't required, but participants should be prepared for conditions that may include wind, river currents and changing tides.

Tickets are $50 per person, and proceeds support Glen Foerd's environmental education programs.

Saturday, Aug. 15 | 1 to 5:30 p.m.

Glen Foerd

5001 Grant Ave.,

Philadelphia, PA 19114

Cost: $50 per person

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