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March 30, 2026

Korean grocer H Mart acquires shopping center in Lansdale

The Asian supermarket chain also will soon reopen its renovated Cherry Hill store with a new food court.

Michael Tanenbaum Headshot
By Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff
Business Grocery Stores
H Mart Lansdale StreetView/Google Maps

H Mart, the largest Asian grocery chain in the country, has purchased the Hillcrest Shopping Center in Lansdale. The company's renovated Cherry Hill store will soon reopen with a food court in South Jersey.

Korean grocery store chain H Mart has acquired a shopping center in Lansdale with potential plans to open a new location in Montgomery County.

The Hillcrest Shopping Center at 616-640 E. Main Street was sold to an entity tied to H Mart on Feb. 12 for $12 million, according to county property records. An H Mart spokesperson declined to comment on the sale when contacted Monday.

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H Mart is the largest Asian supermarket chain in the country with about 100 locations. Its stores in the region include locations in Philadelphia, Elkins Park, Upper Darby and Levittown. Another store in Cherry Hill will soon reopen after being closed for renovations.

The purchase in Lansdale was first reported in the Korean Phila Times newspaper, which noted the shopping center had entered bankruptcy under its previous owner. Current tenants include Fine Wine & Good Spirits, Iron Athlete Gym and Ace Hardware. Several larger spaces are vacant, including a former Big Lots store.

The shopping center has been troubled for more than a decade. Its former owners had the property foreclosed in 2012 and owed $10.7 million to creditors in recent years, North Penn Now reported. The site of a former Roy Rogers at the shopping center is owned separately from the parcel acquired by H Mart.

It's unknown how soon H Mart could move to renovate the shopping center and how the company's plans could impact existing tenants. H Mart has not filed any applications to make changes at the site.

H Mart was founded in 1982 by Korean immigrant Il Yeon Kwon, who opened the company's first market in New York City with imported Asian goods, seafood and other ingredients not usually found at U.S.-based supermarket chains. The brand has become a cultural unifier for Asian immigrants and their children. Many of the newer stores have food courts, including the locations in Elkins Park and Olney.

The purchase in Lansdale comes as H Mart's two-story Cherry Hill store prepares to reopen with a new food court. The South Jersey location closed last June and had been expected to reopen in the fall, but the renovations took longer than expected.

Vendors at the food court in Cherry Hill will include Paris Baguette, Korean street food brand Dduk Dabang, Korean fried chicken shop the Dak, and bubble tea brand Tiger Sugar. There will also be stands for Kyodong Noodles and the Korean restaurants Mirim and Daily Seoul. The store has not set an opening date for its return.

H Mart Cherry HillJim Walsh/Imagn Images

The H Mart at the D&Q Plaza in Cherry Hill will soon reopen with a food court after undergoing extensive renovations shown above.


Michael Tanenbaum Headshot

Michael Tanenbaum
PhillyVoice Staff

tanenbaum@phillyvoice.com

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