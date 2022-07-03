Haddonfield Crafts and Fine Art Festival returns for 28th year after pandemic hiatus

The COVID-19 pandemic has upended nearly every aspect of our lives since early 2020. Now, more than two years since the first cases arrived in New Jersey, the Haddonfield Crafts and Fine Art Festival is set to return for its 28th year.

The free, two-day event used to bring more than 100,000 visitors to Kings Highway in Haddonfield each summer, and though it's hard to tell the impact that the pandemic hiatus has had on the festival, Haddonfield residents and art lovers making the trip next weekend can expect pretty big crowds.

Sponsored by Subaru, the Haddonfield festival runs from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m. on Saturday, July 9 and from 12 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, July 10. Catch more than 200 art vendors along Kings Highway between Washington Avenue and Haddon Avenue along Tanner Street to Euclid Avenue and Kings Court.

Artists from New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New York, Virginia and Maryland will exhibit a wide range of work, including ceramics, glass, jewelry, wood, fiber, paper, drawings, paintings, photography, and wearable art.

Downtown Haddonfield will be transformed into a wide festival corridor, with outdoor cafes and artist tents all weekend long.

Though a full list of art vendors is listed here by The Partnership for Haddonfield, here is a small selection of artists that will be featured at the weekend-long festival.

• SheCre8s (Sewell, New Jersey): SheCre8s repurposes silverware into jewelry and other handmade crafts. Started in South Jersey by Barb Thompson, the business is being continued by her daughter and son-in-law.

• Creative Capes (Elkton, Maryland): Holly Hagan founded Creative Capes to encourage kid's self-esteem. Her custom capes are personalized with initials for both kids and adults.

• Oba-Gami Origami House (Marlton, New Jersey): Hand-crafted origami as home decor and wearable jewelry made by Saya Winkler, who moved to New Jersey from Japan 20 years ago.

• Metallic Art Graphics (Richmond, Virginia): Graphics on metal using photo image transfers.

• Natural Sur (East Hampton, New York): Jewerly made with sustainable materials including citrus peels, seeds and nuts collected in the Amazon rainforest.

• Benefiscent Candles (Harrison, New York): Handmade candles that give back to cancer research

• Wire People Here (Plymouth, Pennsylvania): Wire sculptures of scuba divers, hikers, pets and other things

In addition to the art festival, activities from sponsors include the Adopt-a-Pet station with Misfit Angels in partnership with Subaru of Cherry Hill, Haddonfield Farmer's Market, a cookie-eating contest with Downtown Cookies, and activities for kids.

Haddonfield Crafts and Fine Art Festival Saturday, July 9 and Sunday, July 10, 2022

Saturday, 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., Sunday 12 to 5 p.m. | Free

Kings Highway

Haddonfield, New Jersey, 08033

You can check out a map and brochure of this year's festival by clicking here.